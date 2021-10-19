Knowde Group Inc.™ launches in the UK with the addition of Chief Medical Officer, Project Lead, and announces strategic partnership with QNTM Labs

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowde Group Inc.™, the Canadian based Global Contract Research Organization and hybrid consultancy specialising in cannabis and psychedelic research, announced today that it has incorporated in the United Kingdom.

"As a global CRO, it was important for us to incorporate in the United Kingdom providing our footprint into Europe. We have had meetings with regulatory and funding bodies, to strategically position Knowde Group to assist our clients in pursuing clinical trials in Europe focused on these novel therapeutics." said Jaspreet Grewal, CEO Knowde Group Inc.

In addition to incorporating, Knowde Group has entered into a strategic partnership with QNTM Labs in Denmark, a pharmaceutical laboratory developing analytical methods for cannabinoid-based products.

"We are pushing the cannabis industry to take a high standard pharmaceutical approach and challenging how the lab industry works in the process, as traditional lab facilities struggle to deliver medical cannabis testing at EU-GMP standards." said Justin Ihnken, CEO & Co-founder of QNTM Labs. "This partnership will allow for both companies to support clients from implementing a full suite of GMP-level analysis to the conduct of robust clinical trials to advance cannabinoid products."

As part of our move into Europe, Knowde Group is also pleased to announce the appointment of our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Steve Hajioff. He is an accomplished physician, epidemiologist and clinical leader with a long track record of innovation and thought leadership in the life sciences, research and healthcare sectors.

In addition, Knowde Group is pleased to announce our Global Project Manager in the UK, Eleanor Owen-Jones, is a RN, Project Manager and previous MSL for Canopy Growth. Eleanor will be leading our research and projects in Europe. Eleanor comes with extensive clinical trial, project management experience, and regulatory affairs experience in Europe.

About Knowde Group: www.knowdegroup.comKnowde Group ™, Inc is a Canadian-based, female-founded global contract research organisation (CRO) and hybrid consultancy dedicated to the advancement of Plant-Based and Progressive Therapeutics ™. As a decentralised CRO, Knowde Group ™ can engage and manage registry and phase 1-4 clinical trials around the globe. Areas of focus include medicinal cannabis, psychedelics, natural health products, supplements, food products and the use of artificial intelligence for drug discovery through to human trials.

About QNTM Labs: https://qntmlabs.com/ QNTM Labs is an advanced analytical laboratory providing research, development, and regulatory compliance services for pharmaceutical companies. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Odense, Denmark, QNTM Labs is dedicated to developing innovative analytical methods while maintaining the highest quality levels to forge new industry standards., QNTM Labs is determined to improve transparency and access to robust scientific analysis, working hand-in-hand with global cultivators, API manufacturers, and pharmaceutical industry stakeholders through analytical testing, contract research, and clinical trials support.

