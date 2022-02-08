Lattice Achieves Record Global Growth as People Strategy Continues to be Top Priority for Businesses

Companies eager to improve people practices and build a culture of success are turning to Lattice to help engage and grow employees and drive overall business performance.

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice, the leading people management platform for businesses with people-first cultures, today reported record growth in its 2021 summary report. This continued company momentum speaks to the significant market opportunity and demand for software that enables companies to build engaged, high-performing teams while providing people leaders with strategic, data-driven insights.

In today's rapidly changing world of work, identifying the tools and processes that will enable organizations to build, manage, and grow high-performing teams needs to be an intentional part of any company's overall people strategy.

"Over the past year, we have invested heavily in building a people management platform that is not only critical for companies focused on attracting and retaining top talent, but also gives every people leader visibility into their teams to maximize employee insight, support, and growth," said Jack Altman, Lattice CEO and co-founder. "As a result, Lattice has emerged as the essential tool for people-first organizations."

As part of its record growth, Lattice has achieved a number of major milestones, including:

Business Growth: In September 2021, Lattice officially expanded its focus internationally with a European headquarters in London, UK to support customers in over 39 countries in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Exiting 2021, Lattice reported over 110% global year-over-year ARR growth. Further, the company increased its customer base by more than 40%. Additionally, in January 2022, Lattice closed its Series F fundraising round at $175 million, bringing the company valuation to more than $3 billion.

Employee Activity: From January 2021, Lattice grew headcount to more than 480 employees, including over 30 in London, which represents 150% year-over-year company growth since January 2021. Lattice also strengthened its leadership with senior hires across all departments as well as a new board member. In January 2022, Lattice received the Great Place to Work Certification™.

Product Innovation: Over the course of 2021, Lattice announced several products including a new OKR and Goals solution and a new Compensation Management solution. Most recently, Lattice launched a host of new integrations with HRIS systems focused on EMEA partnerships. To end 2021, Lattice also ranked as the top Momentum Leader on G2's Winter Momentum Grid reports for Performance Management, Employee Engagement, OKRs, and Career Management. Lattice was also recognized on Fosway's Talent and People Success 9-Grid.

About LatticeLattice is the people management platform that enables people leaders to develop engaged, high-performing teams. By combining continuous performance management, employee engagement, development, and growth in one solution, HR and People teams get powerful, real-time analytics that leads to actionable insights turning managers into leaders, employees into high-performers, and companies into the best places to work. Based in San Francisco, Lattice serves over 3,700 customers including Slack, Monzo, and Tide.

