Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 11 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 11:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:21 Vaccino covid AstraZeneca, stop in Danimarca

11:20 Basilicata resta in zona rossa, Tar respinge ricorso

11:14 Insulti social e minacce a Mattarella, perquisizioni in tutta Italia

10:56 Covid, 14enne ricoverato a Bologna: è grave

10:50 Piano vaccinale covid, bozza: novità anti-furbetti

10:48 Covid Toscana, oggi 1.302 contagi: bollettino 11 marzo

10:36 Covid, Ricciardi: "Vaccinazione di massa non ci garantirà normalità"

10:22 Intelligenza Artificiale, Cina in pole position: il rapporto che 'spaventa' gli Usa

09:27 Covid, Sileri: "Lockdown solo dove serve"

09:23 Covid, "Germania in piena terza ondata": oltre 14mila casi in 24 ore

08:44 Covid, Zaia: "Altri sacrifici? Solo con rimborsi e prospettive"

08:29 Zona rossa e stretta nei weekend, in arrivo nuove misure: ecco quando

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

LTI Tops Everest Group's IT Services Challenger 2021 List

11 marzo 2021 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Listed as the Star Performer of the Year for Banking and Financial Services

MUMBAI, India, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI) , a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has topped the list of 'IT Services Challenger 2021' in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the YearTM Awards. LTI is also listed as the Star Performer of the Year for Banking and Financial Services. Additionally, LTI's rank in the overall PEAK Matrix® for IT services improved from #16 last year to #11 this year, the highest leap registered by any player.

LTI_Logo

LTI has been categorized among the best in ITS Challenger 2021 list based on PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 undertaken across services such as – Advanced Analytics & Insights, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud-native Application Development, Internet of Things, Application and Digital Services in Life and Annuities and Capital Markets, Next-generation Application Management, Insurance Business Model Innovation Enablement, Cloud Hyper scalers etc.  

Sanjay Jalona, CEO & Managing Director, LTI, said: "At LTI, we take pride in cultivating a beginner's mind and challenging the status quo. This recognition is a true indicator of our aspiration and commitment to be the leader across a wide range of industries and services offerings. This accomplishment inspires us to continue building capabilities and investing in-line with customer expectations."

The latest rankings acknowledge LTI's above industry performance on parameters such as - operational matrix, innovation, expansion in delivery footprint, scope of services offered and Technology / domain specific investments during the year.

Chirajeet (CJ) Sengupta, Partner, Everest Group, commented: "As enterprises try to accelerate their digital journeys in an uncertain world, agility often matters more than scale. Market challengers are important for enterprises because they tend to question the status quo and help drive transformational change. LTI's commitment to its customers' change agenda, and its focused investments in next generation capabilities have helped it cement the position of Challenger of the Year in our 2021 list."

Everest Group's evaluation spans 26 segments across Healthcare, Life Sciences, BFSI, Insurance, Cloud & Infrastructure, Application, Digital and Enterprise Platform Services. The Challengers list compares players with less than $2 billion in annual revenues. 

The complete report can be downloaded at this link.

About LTI

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 400 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 31 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 33,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Follow us at @LTI_Global

Connect with LTI:

NewsBlogsTwitterLinkedInFacebookYouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044154/LTI_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Listed as LTI Tops Everest Group's as .it
Vedi anche
Italia's Got Talent, Golden Buzzer di Bastianich alla Bollywood ligure
Nuovo capo della Polizia Giannini depone corona all'Altare della Patria
LOST CHILDREN
Roma, minori sfruttati per borseggi in centro: 64 indagati
Mondo di mezzo, Raggi: "Stiamo ricostruendo Roma"
Mattarella vaccinato allo Spallanzani, per presidente una dose di Moderna
Covid, Mattarella allo Spallanzani per il vaccino
Devastazione e saccheggio in centro a Torino, scattano le misure restrittive
Sanremo 2021, respinti 4 attacchi informatici
Sanremo 2021, Ibra e il monologo: "Ecco perché sono al Festival"
Pd, Sardine: Santori e Cristallo col sacco a pelo al Nazareno
Toti su proteste Sanremo: "Ci battiamo per i ristori"
Sanremo 2021, Ibra in ritardo: arriva in moto al Festival
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza