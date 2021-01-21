Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 21 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 19:51
Speciali

PTC Appoints Mark Benjamin to Its Board of Directors

21 gennaio 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) has appointed Mark D. Benjamin to its Board of Directors effective February 10, 2021.

"Mark's depth and breadth of experience driving growth initiatives for cloud, SaaS, and IoT solutions establish him as an innovator with a proven track record of success," said Jim Heppelmann, President and CEO, PTC. "Mark brings a valuable layer of expertise to our organization as we work to strengthen our leadership position in SaaS. We look forward to welcoming him to the Board."

Benjamin currently serves as CEO of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN), an artificial intelligence technology company providing solutions for large enterprises across the globe. Prior to joining Nuance, Benjamin served as President and COO of NCR Corporation and President of Global Enterprise Solutions at ADP.

"PTC is clearly differentiated as a leader in industry-defining technologies including industrial IoT, augmented reality, and SaaS," said Benjamin. "There is a clear synergy between my experience and the company's long-standing heritage in digital transformation. I am pleased to be joining the PTC board during this important juncture and look forward to lending my support as the company continues to innovate in these transformative technology fields."

Benjamin holds a bachelor's degree in International Finance and Marketing from the University of Miami.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.

PTC.com         @PTC         Blogs                                                     

Media Contact Corporate Communications Greg Paynegpayne@ptc.com

Investor Contact Investor Relations Tim Foxtifox@ptc.com

PTC and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1423826/PTC_Mark_D_Benjamin.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1313772/ptc_Logo.jpg

 

