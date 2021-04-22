Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 22 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 03:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:13 Superlega, Conte: "Uefa non può tenersi tutti i diritti"

00:03 Usa, polizia spara e uccide un afroamericano

00:00 Spostamenti tra regioni gialle, pass verde: 26 aprile, cosa cambia

22:55 Juve-Parma 3-1, rimonta bianconera e 3 punti Champions

22:49 Covid Francia, 35mila nuovi contagi e oltre 300 morti

22:41 Spezia-Inter 1-1, Conte fa un altro passo verso scudetto

22:03 Attentato Nizza, catturato in Italia complice del killer

21:49 Eca, Nasser Al-Khelaifi è il nuovo presidente

21:26 Riaperture, ira Pd per strappo Lega su decreto

20:59 Riaperture cinema e teatri, cosa dice il decreto

20:33 Milan-Sassuolo 1-2, Raspadori ribalta il Diavolo

20:27 Stadi aperti e pubblico: decreto riaperture, regole zona gialla

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

RSPO Strengthens Women's Role In Sustainable Palm Oil Production

22 aprile 2021 | 02.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) has released its Practical Guidance on Gender Inclusion and Compliance to the 2018 RSPO Principles and Criteria (P&C) and the 2019 Independent Smallholder (ISH) Standard. Developed by the RSPO Human Rights Working Group (HRWG), in consultation with Fair & Sustainable Consulting, this Gender Guidance underscores the vital role that women play in the palm oil industry and the need to strengthen our commitment to women's rights.

"Women make essential contributions to the palm oil sector; yet they also face unique risks - from unrecognised land ownership to unequal job opportunities to a lack of protection both physical and financial," said Prasad Vijaya Segaran Human Rights and Social Standards Senior Executive, RSPO. "In an industry that has long been male dominated, there is an urgent need to address these risks by integrating more gender-equal views and practices into the operations of palm oil producing companies which will contribute both to the wellbeing and livelihood of men, women and the companies which they work for."

The Gender Guidance serves as a practical guide to enhancing gender equality. It equips RSPO members with a manual that describes the building blocks of a gender-inclusive business, educational resources on gender-based constraints and recommendations for action. It presents case references from a wide range of stakeholders and practitioners, drawing on their collective years of experience in the sector and tackling gender-sensitive issues within the workforce. 

Read the full release here: https://www.rspo.org/news-and-events/news/rspo-strengthens-womens-role-in-sustainable-palm-oil-production

About RSPO:

The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) was formed in 2004 with the objective of promoting the growth and use of sustainable oil palm products through credible global standards and engagement of stakeholders. RSPO is a not-for-profit, international, membership organisation that unites stakeholders from the different sectors of the palm oil industry including oil palm producers, palm oil processors or traders, consumer goods manufacturers, retailers, banks and investors, environmental or nature conservation NGOs, and social or developmental NGOs.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1160778/RSPO_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN50846 en US Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Alimentazione Ambiente AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza RSPO Strengthens Women's role In vital role that women play personaggio role
Vedi anche
Sileri: "Coprifuoco alle 23? Aspettiamo 2 settimane"
Vaia: "Continuiamo ad aprire, diamo coraggio a italiani"
Johnson & Johnson, Breton: "Da Ema buona notizia, accelera vaccinazione"
Lombardia zona arancione, Fontana: "Zona gialla possibile"
Boschi contro Grillo: "Vergognoso"
Riaperture, Draghi e 'rischio ragionato': cosa ha detto in conferenza stampa
Pedopornografia online, adescavano minori via chat: 6 denunce
Crozza-Salvini contro Speranza causa di tutti i mali
Riaperture, Draghi: "Bassa probabilità che si torni indietro"
Parcheggio complicato e finale a sorpresa, il video spopola
Vaccino Covid, dosi Pfizer arrivate in Italia
"Dopo le lacrime, ora riaprire", parla la chef 'virale'
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza