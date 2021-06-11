Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 11 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 17:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:16 live AstraZeneca, vaccino si userà solo per over 60

17:14 Zona bianca per altre 5 regioni e Trento

16:58 Autogrill, con Fondazione Umberto Veronesi per promuovere corretti stili alimentari

16:55 Vaccino Pfizer ai ragazzi, Galli: "Più elementi a favore che contro"

16:41 Covid Campania, oggi 199 contagi: bollettino 11 giugno

16:30 Superlega, Ceferin: "Giustizia a volte è lenta ma arriva sempre"

16:25 Covid Piemonte, oggi 126 contagi: bollettino 11 giugno

16:15 Covid Valle d'Aosta, oggi 4 contagi: bollettino 11 giugno

16:09 M5S, da Rousseau a Odoo: ecco la nuova piattaforma 5 Stelle

16:06 Vaccino Johnson & Johnson, un lotto contaminato in Usa

16:03 Covid Puglia, oggi 140 contagi: dati bollettino 11 giugno

15:57 Grillo e Conte incontrano ambasciatore cinese

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Shihe: Dialogue with the World in "Tea Language"

11 giugno 2021 | 12.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XINYANG, China, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 9, diplomats and reporters from many countries embarked on a journey of "Discovering the Most Beautiful Tea Village on the Silk Road". They came to Shihe District, Xinyang City, Henan Province to explore the secrets of Chinese tea, according to Shihe District Bureau of Culture, Radio & Television and Tourism. In the first four months of 2021, three "China-Europe Express" trains, loaded with Xinyang tea, traveled along the modern Silk Road to Europe and Asia.

Discovering the Most Beautiful Tea Village on the Silk Road

Portuguese Ambassador to China Mr. Jose Augusto Duarte said Portugal was the first European country to introduce Chinese tea. In the 16th century, Portuguese merchants brought Chinese tea back. It was so expensive that only nobles could enjoy it. Today, drinking tea is still a sophisticated lifestyle. He said that the landscape is amazing, the people are beautiful, passionate, confident, and happy.

"Tea is a gift from heaven and earth. Drinking tea is good for health and temperament," said Mr. Jingon Kim, the Minister-Counselor of the South Korea Embassy in China, "We imports a large amount of tea from China." His wife, Mrs. Jongyoung Park, is a member of the Tea Tasting Association and often participates in tea-related activities. She experienced the traditional tea picking and roasting techniques, and had an in-depth exchange with Xiao Junjing, the inheritor of Xinyang Maojian craftsmanship, national intangible cultural heritage.

Mr. Robert Quant, Ambassador of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, was impressed by the tea plantation. He said: "I will tell my friends how beautiful it is and encourage everyone to visit."

Mr. Zhai Xiaobin, deputy mayor of Xinyang, gave warm welcome to Chinese and foreign guests, and promoted tea exchange and cooperation.

Only lush mountains and clear rivers can produce good tea. Shihe is located on the division line of north and south, with forest coverage rate of 70%. It is in the hinterland of China, with villages dotted among the mountains and waters, displaying leisure and tranquility. With a contiguous tea plantation of 100,000 acres, it is the origin and main producing area of Xinyang Maojian, China's "Top Ten Famous Teas". Haojiachong village in Shihe is a representative of the beautiful countryside. Villagers grow tea for generations. 

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=393641Caption: Discovering the Most Beautiful Tea Village on the Silk Road

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1531573/Xinyang.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione Alimentazione Turismo Turismo They came modern Silk Road to Europe Cina Xinyang
Vedi anche
Rivera: "Vaccino? Non ci penso proprio"
Parla per la prima volta Montante: "Io strumento dei magistrati"
Contrabbando gasolio, sequestrati beni per 18 milioni di euro
Omicidio-suicidio nel torinese, spara alla moglie e si toglie la vita
Speranza: "Tutti i vaccini efficaci e sicuri"
Caravella Tricolore, il riconoscimento a Marra
Fondazione An, Marra premiato per il Libro dei Fatti
Armi e tutorial per fabbricare congegni, 46enne arrestato a Lanciano
Controlli Nas su 1300 ambulanze, 9 veicoli sequestrati e 160 irregolari
AstraZeneca, Galli: "Valutare se toglierlo"
Herat, ammainata la bandiera italiana
A Quarta Repubblica il caso della giovane Saman Abbas
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza