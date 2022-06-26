Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 26 Giugno 2022
09:26 Ucraina, Biden: "G7 annuncerà divieto importazioni oro Russia"

09:01 Presentati gli Stati Generali dell’Export di Ravenna

09:01 Perù, terremoto di magnitudo 5.7 vicino alla costa

08:51 Sparatoria Oslo, oggi nella cattedrale la cerimonia per le vittime

08:35 Ucraina, missili su Kiev: attacco Russia - Video

08:22 Pnrr,760 mln di euro per 310 borghi: investimenti in tutta Italia

08:21 Aborto Usa, poliziotto prende a pugni in faccia una manifestante

08:17 Pnrr, Mite: conseguite milestone 'Strategia economia circolare' e 'Programma rifiuti'

07:48 "Forze speciali Nato in Ucraina", il report del New York Times

07:46 Haiti, uccisa suora italiana forse per rapina

07:27 Ucraina, missili Russia su Kiev: colpiti edifici residenziali - Video

00:02 Ballottaggi 26 giugno, al voto per secondo turno amministrative 2022

comunicato stampa

Theme song "We Will Be Better" echoes 25th anniversary of HK's return to motherland

26 giugno 2022 | 04.31
BEIJING, June 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A music video for the theme song celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR)'s return to the motherland was released by China Media Group on Friday.

The theme song "We Will Be Better," composed by Hong Kong musician Keith Chan Siu-kei and Alan Cheung Ka-shing, fully displays the confidence and expectations of Hong Kong people with brisk melody and readable lyrics.

Inspired by the deepening integration between Hong Kong and the mainland over the past 25 years, Chan has used over 30 Chinese characters in the lyrics such as "sea", "river" and "bay", which share the same component, to highlight the regional characteristics of the Greater Bay Area. Meanwhile, warm images of "bridge", "shore" and "lighthouse" are used to depict the kinship between Hong Kong and the mainland.

The composition and arrangement of the song features a distinctive "Hong Kong style", combining the light rock popular with Hong Kong youth and traditional Chinese music that highlights traditional culture.

Cheung hopes to express his pride as a Chinese through his creation, and never forget his original aspiration in the tide of the development of the times and strive to move forward to the future with perseverance.

The music video records the work and life scenes of many Hong Kong compatriots, including Doo Hoi Kem, an Olympic bronze medalist, Janis Chan Pui-yee, the role model of "Touching China 2021", and Leung On-lee, a post-90s Hong Kong resident who started her poverty-alleviation career in southwest China'sGuizhou Province in 2018.

Link: https://youtu.be/BNGFcwnZ2-4

