30 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 17:24
Two Consultants Join Heidrick & Struggles in Europe

30 settembre 2021
LONDON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added two consultants to its Executive Search business in Europe in August 2021.

"By attracting top talent and leadership, our clients are seeking to create even greater alignment within their organizations to help them realize their strategic goals in a rapidly changing environment," said Claire Skinner, Regional Leader, Europe & Africa. "Our new consultants' deep knowledge of talent trends and future marketplace demands give them a unique ability to guide clients as they build leadership teams that transform their businesses for the future."

Aliceson Robinson joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the London office, focusing on media and entertainment and consumer growth tech. With more than two decades of consumer markets experience, Aliceson brings deep, global expertise and relationships to the firm, in addition to knowledge of growth and private equity executives to her client work. Previously, Aliceson worked at another executive search firm. She has lived and worked in North America, Europe, and Africa.

François-Xavier Ragot joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Brussels office, leading the Financial Services and Financial Officers Practices in Belgium and Luxembourg. Bringing more than 15 years of experience, François-Xavier helps place executives across banking, insurance, payment, real estate and post-trade industry, ranging in scale from global to Pan-European and local, at the Board and C-suite levels. Previously, François-Xavier led the Belgian financial services and Chief Financial Officers (CFO) practices at another international executive search firm.

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com  

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:Chiara Pierdomenico+44 20 7075 4236cpierdomenico@heidrick.com 

in Evidenza