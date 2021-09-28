Veeva Announces New Application to Optimize Quality Control Labs

Veeva Vault LIMS to unify lab and quality processes for increased efficiency and productivity

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva Vault LIMS, a new cloud application to modernize quality control (QC) lab operations. The addition of Vault LIMS to Veeva Vault Quality Suite will enable manufacturing organizations to seamlessly connect their lab operations with the broader quality ecosystem. This will streamline sample management, test execution, and lab investigation processes for faster batch release and reduced inventory carrying costs.

"There is a significant opportunity to bring together lab and quality processes for faster, more accurate lab testing," said Brian Brunner, managing director at Accenture. "Veeva's LIMS application will bring to market a powerful, modern, cloud solution spanning quality operations. This is welcome news as the industry looks for ways to drive greater efficiency and effectiveness across quality."

Vault LIMS will enable easy information sharing between lab users and partners and deliver real-time data for more informed decision-making. Manufacturers can leverage industry-standard workflows with built-in best practices to automate lab processes and improve test speed, reliability, and accuracy.

"Our vision to advance medicine and society with innovative therapeutics requires modernizing our lab ecosystem," said Bryan Holmes, vice president of information technology at Andelyn Biosciences. "A cloud LIMS solution with a strategic vision for lab productivity, efficiency, and quality system integration can help the industry drive change for the advancement of therapies."

Seamless integration with Veeva Vault QMS, Veeva Vault QualityDocs, and Veeva Vault Training will enable the use of standard operating procedures (SOPs), job-aids, and relevant reference content across lab operations. With a unified suite of quality and lab applications, manufacturers can optimize lab management and significantly simplify their systems landscape.

"Quality control labs have to adapt to the increasingly complex demands of today's manufacturing and supply chain landscape," said Jason Boyd, senior director of Vault LIMS at Veeva Systems. "Vault LIMS will bring together lab and quality applications to improve productivity and accelerate time to market."

Vault LIMS is part of the Vault Quality Suite, including Vault QMS, Vault QualityDocs, and Vault Training. Vault Quality Suite enables manufacturers to easily manage quality and lab operations in one unified solution and delivers the power and scalability needed across the life sciences value chain.

Vault LIMS is planned for availability in the second half of 2022. To learn more about Vault LIMS, visit veeva.com/eu/VaultLIMS or attend Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Connect on 14 October 2021.

