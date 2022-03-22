Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 22 Marzo 2022
Vention expands overseas with new European headquarters in Germany

22 marzo 2022 | 13.01
MONTREAL, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vention, the cloud-based manufacturing automation platform (MAP), is pleased to announce the official opening of its European headquarters and distribution center in Berlin, Germany.

Vention has served hundreds of clients in Europe since 2020, and this expansion will enable significantly faster lead times and local assistance from a dedicated client team. Global clients already operating on the Vention platform will now benefit from a one-stop-shop for all their manufacturing automation needs on both sides of the Atlantic.

"Client demand for easy-to-use, accessible, industrial automation technology drove our decision to open our European headquarters in Berlin," said Etienne Lacroix, founder and CEO of Vention. "It's a privilege to serve so many European manufacturers through our cloud platform and client team."

Vention's European presence was established in sync with the rapid growth of Vention's Certified System Integrators network in the region, as well as new marketplace partnerships with automation component manufacturers.

Clients will be invited to visit the Berlin facility in-person to experience various product and application demonstrations.

About VentionVention helps some of the most innovative manufacturers automate their production floors in just a few days. Vention's online-first manufacturing automation platform allows clients to design, automate, order, and deploy automated equipment directly from their web browsers. Vention is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and is used in over 2,000 factories on five continents. To learn more, visit vention.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

Vention Media Contact:Sophie Ducharme marketing@vention.cc 1 800 940-3617

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1768850/Vention_Vention_expands_overseas_with_new_European_headquarters.jpg 

