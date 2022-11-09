Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:15
comunicato stampa

Wanderlust Magazine announces destination & sustainability winners for 2022 Travel Awards at the Tower of London

09 novembre 2022 | 15.34
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Costa Rica and Greece win most desirable countries with New Orleans and Dubrovnik crowned Wanderlust readers' favourite cities

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A country known throughout the world for its staggering beauty and for being a leader in sustainability, Costa Rica was crowned Wanderlust readers' Most Desirable Country (Rest of World) for 2022.

On Tuesday 8th November, hundreds of the world's foremost travel leaders convened at the Tower of London for the 21st Wanderlust Travel Awards, presented by legendary travel broadcaster Simon Reeve. This year, Wanderlust presented a mixture of reader-voted and industry sustainability awards.

 "Costa Rica has been a perennial favourite of Wanderlust readers for decades, with its Pura Vida joie de vivre mentality and outstanding natural grandeur influencing our readers' votes once again in 2022" said George Kipouros, Wanderlust Editor in Chief, about the Gold Winner. Securing the Silver prize for this category was Canada, nudging last year's winner, Australia, to Bronze.

New Orleans, took Gold for the Most Desirable City (Rest of World). This vibrant and exciting city came up against strong contenders with Tokyo nabbing Silver just ahead of Cartagena.

Readers voted Greece as their Most Desirable Country (Europe) winner. "A summer in Greece has been a rite of passage for many a traveller – yet our readers our now rediscovering a destination that offers abundant culture, nature and culinary experiences throughout the year and beyond its famed islands" added George Kipouros.

Dubrovnik was crowned the Readers' Most Desirable City (Europe), with the medieval jewel of Tallinn in Silver, followed by ever-popular Lisbon in Bronze.

With the slogan 'Taking the Road Less Travelled', Emerging Destinations are always of interest to Wanderlust. This year, Georgia waltzed to gold; with Central America'sBelize, and Saudi Arabia jumping into Silver and Bronze respectively.

Palawan in the Philippines took Gold as Most Desirable Island (Rest of the World);Ireland took Most Desirable Island (Europe). Old favourites dominated other categories, with Favourite Airline going to Singapore Airlines - who have won every single year of the Wanderlust Awards - and Favourite Tour Operator (general) to Audley Travel - another many-times winner - with Exodus Travels and Trailfinders completing the top positions. Sunvil won gold in the Favourite Tour Operator (specialist) category, with Journey Latin America in Silver, and Wild Frontiers in Bronze.

Sustainability has been at the heart of Wanderlust since its launch. New categories recognising Sustainability Initiatives were introduced this year, judged by a panel of industry experts. Exodus Travels were awarded Gold in the Tour Operator category, while Le Manoir Aux Quat'Saisons took the Accommodation category, and Visit Scotland the Tourism Board Gold.

Wanderlust also awarded a Special Achievement Award to the Trans Bhutan Trail, a restored 250-mile ancient trail, connecting many of Bhutan's historic sites. Wanderlust cofounder Lyn Hughes said, "The standard of nominations in the sustainability categories was impressive, with a diverse range of ground-breaking initiatives that are making a difference."

View the results here - https://www.wanderlust.co.uk/content/wanderlust-travel-awards-results-2022/ or read the full story and all category winners HERE - https://wanderlusttravelawards.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/WLAwardsPressRelease.pdf

For further information and images, please contact: christina.mullett@wanderlust.co.uk +44 (0)7983718213

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1942832/Wanderlust_logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wanderlust-magazine-announces-destination--sustainability-winners-for-2022-travel-awards-at-the-tower-of-london-301673096.html

