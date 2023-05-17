Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 14:50
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:36 Engineering porta il metaverso a piazza Affari in occasione di Tech.Emotion

14:20 Maltempo Emilia Romagna, Bonaccini: "Infrastrutture spazzate via"

14:17 Ultima Generazione, attivisti appesi al ponte sulla tangenziale di Roma

14:13 Salute, Iezzi (AbbVie): "Impegnati per migliorare qualità vita pazienti reumatologici"

14:07 Stefanenko: "Inter meritatamente in finale di Champions, derby entusiasmante"

14:00 Energy risk commodity rankings, primo posto in Italia come migliore 'power dealer

13:58 Nasce 'Road - Rome Advanced District', polo ricerca tecnologica al Gazometro

13:56 Olimpiadi in tv, Giochi firmati Rai fino al 2032

13:53 Guerra Ucraina, "ecco come vengono aggirate sanzioni Russia"

13:53 Aerei, sciopero 19 maggio 2023: orari e voli garantiti

13:24 Maltempo Emilia Romagna, annullato Gp Imola di Formula 1

13:19 Gb, aumento miocarditi gravi in neonati: link con enterovirus

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

1080 Motion, the global leader in digital motorized strength training in elite sports, launches a new series of battery-powered machines

17 maggio 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

1080 solutions are professional grade and robust, allowing for high loads, fast movements, premium feel and versatility for commercial gyms, rehabilitation clinics, and high-performance training.

STOCKHOLM, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish 1080 Motion delivers training machines to professional leagues, Olympic training facilities, national performance centers, rehabilitation clinics, research institutions, and military training facilities – more than 600 worldwide. The new machines target a broader audience. They are smaller, lighter, portable, and priced lower than the current product line, 1080 Sprint and 1080 Quantum.

 

 

First in the new product line:

Former decathlete and 2xWorld Champ Tray Hardee on the 1080 Sprint 2

The new technology platform enables a range of training applications such as the 1080 Squat, built for heavy resisted squats or deadlifts with a capacity to provide loads of up to 400 kg (880 lbs.). Deliveries are expected to start in 2024. A cable machine for higher speeds equipped with a longer line will follow.

Anna-Carin Månsson, CEO, co-founder, and principal shareholder, said: "Building on our success in elite sports we are excited to bring the benefits of this high-end technology to a broader audience. My own first contact with the system was when rehabilitating with my coach after hip surgery to get back to playing elite seniors' tennis. Now we have made the products so much easier to use while being smaller and battery powered. The batteries are even recharged when you train pulling the line. The new software packages 10 years of research and experience to guide you through your training. It will be individualized and challenging while fun and safe!"

The inventors behind 1080 Motion pioneered digital motorized strength training equipment with the first machines introduced in 2009. Many have followed with solutions for motorized training with most targeting the home market. 1080 is professional grade, allows for higher loads, faster movements, better feel, and is robust for commercial gyms, rehabilitation clinics, and high-performance training. The legacy from elite sports has set the standard for performance in the new solutions. Neither gearboxes nor drive belts are used and the need for pulleys is minimized for ultimate responsiveness and premium feel.

About 1080 Motion

1080 Motion AB is a high growth privately owned Swedish company with a U.S. subsidiary in Austin, Texas. North America accounts for approximately 50% of sales. Since its inception in 2013, more than 100 professional teams in leagues such as the Premier League, Bundesliga, NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLB, and many others are using 1080 digital motorized machines for training, testing and rehabilitation. Many Olympic and world championships are won by athletes who use 1080 to enhance speed, force, and power.

CONTACT

Anna-Carin Månsson, CEO, +46709816210, anna-carin@1080motion.com

LINK PICS AND CLIPS

1080 Motion media pack – Google Drive

www.1080motion.com  

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2076011/Tray_Hardee.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2076010/1080Motion_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/1080-motion-the-global-leader-in-digital-motorized-strength-training-in-elite-sports-launches-a-new-series-of-battery-powered-machines-301823956.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sport ICT Economia_E_Finanza training addestramento elite and high performance training
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, sospesa circolazione treni
News to go
Napoli, sequestrato opificio abusivo
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, si aggrava bilancio dell'emergenza
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, vittime e dispersi
News to go
Francia, Sarkozy condannato in appello
News to go
Ucraina, Meloni: "Difende valori fondanti identità europea"
News to go
La Cia cerca spie anti-Russia: l'annuncio 'di lavoro' sui social
News to go
Caro bollette luce e gas, truffe in aumento
News to go
Andria, traffico di droga: 20 arresti
Maltempo, sindaco Pesaro: "Tanti danni e disagi"
News to go
Padova, trapiantato cuore fermo da 20 minuti
News to go
Giornata Mondiale Celiachia 2023, le iniziative
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza