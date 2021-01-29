Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 29 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 07:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:34 Trump "aiuterà repubblicani a vincere alla Camera"

06:26 Consultazioni, tocca al centrodestra: al Colle maxi delegazione

00:00 Consultazioni, parole di Renzi sotto la lente del Colle

23:15 Coppa Italia, Napoli batte Spezia 4-2 e va in semifinale

22:14 Conte ter in salita, Renzi stoppa premier e logora M5S

20:46 M5S divisi su Renzi, veleni in chat: "E' più dannoso del Covid"

20:17 Renzi: "Non abbiamo fatto il nome di Conte"

20:01 Renzi da Mattarella, cosa ha detto il leader di Italia Viva

19:39 Renzi: "Italia Viva disponibile per maggioranza politica"

19:28 Coronavirus Piemonte, 1.062 contagi e 43 morti: il bollettino

19:22 Crisi governo, telefonata Conte-Renzi

19:14 Crisi governo, Pd: "Disponibili a sostenere Conte premier"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Renzi crisi governo Consultazioni Covid Italia oggi
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Infrastrutture e mobilità

2021 Japan Prize Laureates Announced

29 gennaio 2021 | 07.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the 2021 Japan Prize were announced on January 29 by the Japan Prize Foundation and its president, Hiroshi Komiyama. The newest laureates are Australian researcher Prof. Martin Andrew Green, honored for his work in the field of "Resources, Energy, the Environment, and Social Infrastructure," and U.S. researchers Prof. Bert Vogelstein and Dr. Robert A. Weinberg, joint winners for their work in the field of "Medical Science and Medicinal Science."

- In the field of Resources, Energy, the Environment, and Social Infrastructure

Prof. Martin Andrew Green:https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202101139691-O1-aQv3J84r

- In the field of Medical Science and Medicinal Science

Prof. Bert Vogelstein:https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202101139691-O2-mi5iCHaU

Dr. Robert A. Weinberg:https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202101139691-O3-nF44s3aw

Prof. Green is being honored for his work in developing high-efficiency silicon photovoltaic devices, while Prof. Vogelstein and Dr. Weinberg are being honored for their pioneering contributions to the development of a multi-step carcinogenesis model, and to the model's application and its impact on improving cancer treatment.

Approximately 14,000 prominent scientists and engineers from Japan and other countries were approached for nominations for this year's Japan Prize, and they nominated 142 individuals in the field of Resources, Energy, the Environment, and Social Infrastructure, and 243 individuals in the field of Medical Science and Medicinal Science. This year's Japan Prize laureates were selected from among those 385 nominations.

Please visit:https://www.japanprize.jp/en/index.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Altro Ambiente ICT Economia_E_Finanza its president joint winners work in field
Vedi anche
Zingaretti: "Pd sostiene Conte premier"
Renzi: "Non abbiamo fatto il nome di Conte"
Renzi: "Italia Viva disponibile per maggioranza politica"
Crisi governo, Bonino: "No a Conte ter"
"Sua figlia sta male, ci dia l'oro", così truffavano anziani
Patuelli: “L’Europa ha fatto un passo in avanti”
Sabatini: “Automatismi regole accelerano stato di crisi imprese”
Governo, Fico al Quirinale: "Al lavoro per bene Paese"
Patuelli: “Misure a sostegno di famiglie e imprese vanno prolungate”
Patuelli: “Devono riprendere gli investimenti pubblici”
Vaccino covid, Palù: "Quello italiano arriva a settembre"
Giorno della Memoria
Shoah, il ricordo di Michelangelo Onigi: sopravvissuto a Buchenwald
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza