Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 30 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 09:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:03 Ucraina, Kiev: "243 bambini uccisi e 444 feriti da inizio guerra"

08:34 Ucraina, Borrell: "Embargo petrolio Russia? Accordo entro pomeriggio"

08:22 Messina, a Merì al via la kermesse artistica internazionale

08:07 Ucraina, Lavrov: "Liberazione Donbass nostra priorità". Russi a Severodonetsk

07:58 Playoff Nba, Boston Celtics in finale contro Golden State

07:44 Ritrovato aereo scomparso in Nepal, recuperati 14 corpi

07:31 Ucraina, niente stop a petrolio Russia. Lavrov: "Porte dialogo non chiuse"

00:11 Monza in Serie A, la gioia di Berlusconi - Video

23:43 Il Monza di Berlusconi promosso in Serie A - Video

23:00 Milan, Pioli e il futuro di Ibrahimovic - Video

22:58 Tim-Open Fiber, firmata intesa per avvio rete unica

22:38 Roland Garros 2022, Nadal contro Djokovic ai quarti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

2022 International Mountain Tourism Day Theme Events Kicked Off Online

30 maggio 2022 | 09.06
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Mountain Tourism Day activity kicked off online on the 27th May and continued until 29th May. It was commissioned by the International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA).

The events were held both on and offline globally. It focused on the concept of "re-building tourism post-pandemic", "re-starting healthy lifestyles" and "re-connecting inter-continental dialogue", showcasing the theme of "Mountain Tourism Promotes a Healthy Life and Cultural Exchange".

The events were supported by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and the International Nordic Walking Federation (INWA). The leader of Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China, Shao Qiwei-IMTA Vice Chairman, Lu Yongzheng-member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Guizhou Provincial Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Guizhou Provincial Committee, He Yafei- IMTA Secretary-General, Maribel Rodriguez-WTTC Senior Vice President, Membership & Commercial, AkiKarihtala-INWA President, Georgian Ambassador to China, Deputy Chief of Mission of Israel Embassy to China shared their constructive conversation and experience.

In addition, the events connected IMTA members, destination institutions and agencies, enterprises, and experts across five continents. Delegates and guests from more than 30 countries carried out multi-dimensional, multi-level and diverse cloud interactions around the theme and three major topics to discuss, built and shared the bright future of mountain tourism.

The events were simultaneously updated on Facebook and YouTube as well as on the Chinese platforms such as Cultural Tourism China APP, the Cultural Tourism China official Weibo, Tencent, and Baidu. The replay of events could find through the Discovery China account on social media platforms. 

Contact: yueqi.xiao@propellertv.co.uk, 020 8899 7420

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Theme Events Kicked continued until 29th May it off
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, oggi è sciopero nazionale
News to go
Ucraina, Consiglio europeo straordinario: di cosa si parlerà
News to go
Catania, neonato abbandonato: si chiamerà Germano
News to go
Ucraina, Erdogan: "No a ingresso Finlandia e Svezia in Nato"
News to go
A12, le prossime chiusure
News to go
"Guerra Ucraina costerà 1.000 euro a famiglia in Italia"
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, isolato virus a Milano
News to go
Elisabetta, 70 anni di regno: Londra si prepara alla festa
News to go
Ucraina, Putin: "Pericoloso inviare armi occidentali a Kiev"
News to go
Egitto, Zaki: "Il mio processo è questione di libertà di parola"
News to go
Telefono Azzurro, ogni giorno in Italia scompaiono 30 bambini
News to go
Champions League 2022, stasera la finale
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza