Russia, 5 arrests in Germany for suspected supplies to Moscow in violation of EU sanctions

02 febbraio 2026 | 15.47
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Five people have been arrested in Germany on suspicion of transferring industrial goods to Russia in violation of European Union sanctions, the German prosecutor's office announced.

The value of the supplies destined for Russia, particularly to 24 armaments companies, totaling 16,000 shipments, amounts to 30 million euros, specified the investigators who are working, together with intelligence services and customs police, on a nationwide investigation in Germany to export goods to Russia bypassing sanctions against Moscow.

The five arrested individuals, four in Lübeck, including a German citizen with dual Russian passport, and one south of Lübeck, allegedly used a front company to purchase industrial goods and export them to Russia. At least one other shell company in Lübeck and several fake buyers of the goods were employed in the scheme. The five will appear tomorrow before a judge who will formalize the arrest and the terms of their pre-trial detention.

The German-Russian is accused of being the sole shareholder and director of the company used by the network to acquire and export goods to Russia. "Public companies were probably used on the Russian side," emphasized the prosecutor's office, which ordered searches in Frankfurt and Nuremberg and in the northern states of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Schleswig-Holstein.

