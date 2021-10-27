Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 27 Ottobre 2021
Abcam completes $340m strategic acquisition and expands kit capacity and capability

27 ottobre 2021 | 08.01
- Completing $340m strategic acquisition of BioVision

- Expanding facilities in Eugene, further growing kits and assays portfolio

- Supporting the growing demand of the sector and accelerating execution of strategic plan

CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abcam (AIM:ABC; NASDAQ:ABCM), a global innovator in life sciences reagents and tools, today announces the successful completion of its acquisition of BioVision and the expansion of its immunoassay capacity in Eugene, OR.

Across the life sciences sector, the events of the last 18 months have amplified the need for efficient workflows and robust data generation, to enable the faster delivery of positive outcomes for science and health. Widespread access to high-performance, reproducible, off-the-shelf assays and kits has become invaluable to enable the biopharma industry and academia to achieve meaningful advances at pace. To further support the growing demand of the sector and to strengthen its position in the assay market, Abcam today announces two significant developments, accelerating the execution of its strategic growth plan.

The addition of BioVision enhances Abcam's in-house innovation and adds scale to support the biochemical assay and cellular assay markets. The successful acquisition brings BioVision's product portfolio, capabilities, and 70-strong expert development and manufacturing teams into Abcam. The global research community will gain ready access to this portfolio of biochemical and cell-based assays via Abcam's global commercialization network.

Supplementing the acquisition, Abcam has doubled the footprint of its immunoassay kit R&D and manufacturing facility in Eugene, OR. This enhanced capacity is another component of Abcam's growth journey in the US and will further enable its commitment to support the research and biopharma sector globally.

Alan Hirzel, CEO at Abcam, commented: "We are delighted to welcome our new colleagues to Abcam. Providing a platform for future growth and addition of new product lines, the acquisition of BioVision and expansion of our Eugene facility reinforce our commitment to the acceleration of scientific breakthroughs. Enabling scientists to reproducibly generate the robust results they need, faster, is essential   for the delivery of new innovations that can positively impact us all."

Notes to Editors

About Abcam plc

As a global life sciences company, Abcam identifies, develops, and distributes high-quality biological reagents and tools that are crucial to research, drug discovery and diagnostics. Working across the industry, the Company supports life scientists to achieve their mission, faster.

Abcam partners with life sciences organizations to co-create novel binders for use in drug discovery, in vitro diagnostics and therapeutics, driven by the Company's proprietary discovery platforms and world-leading antibody expertise.

By constantly innovating its binders and assays, Abcam is helping advance the global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which enables new treatments and improved health. The Company's pioneering data-sharing approach gives scientists increased confidence in their results by providing validation, user comments and peer-reviewed citations for its 90,000 products.

With 14 sites globally, many of Abcam's +1,600-strong team are located in the world's leading life sciences research hubs, complementing a global network of services and support.

To find out more, please visit www.abcam.com and  www.abcamplc.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1670705/Abcam_Logo.jpg

in Evidenza