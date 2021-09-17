Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 17 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 14:24
comunicato stampa

Accelerating Carbon Neutrality "Innovation for Cool Earth Forum (ICEF2021) -Online-"

17 settembre 2021 | 12.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ICEF Secretariat announced on September 17 that Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) will host "Innovation for Cool Earth Forum 8th Annual Meeting (ICEF2021)" online from October 6 to 7.

