Accelerating Carbon Neutrality "Innovation for Cool Earth Forum (ICEF2021) -Online-"

TOKYO, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ICEF Secretariat announced on September 17 that Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) will host "Innovation for Cool Earth Forum 8th Annual Meeting (ICEF2021)" online from October 6 to 7.

ICEF2020: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106778/202109139949/_prw_PI1fl_HKkJJJyn.jpg

For more details, please visit: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202109139949-O1-v5AFmJUn.pdf