Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 23 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:45
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:53 Damiano dei Maneskin nudo con una canna in bocca sui social, le reazioni

15:41 Antimafia, Colosimo: "Ex Nar Ciavardini? Non ho amicizie"

15:31 Russia, morto in aereo vice ministro Kucherenko: aveva criticato guerra

15:26 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, "estrazioni straordinarie Superenalotto per emergenza"

15:02 Padova, bancomat 'regala' banconote da 50 euro al posto di quelle da 20: cosa è successo

15:01 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, tutte le misure del governo

14:10 Jeff Bezos, nozze in vista con Lauren Sánchez: la proposta a Cannes

13:52 Antimafia, Colosimo presidente ma è scontro: Pd, M5S e Avs escono dall'aula

13:49 Bper Banca premia le dieci classi vincitrici progetto 'Grande!'

12:58 Playoff Serie C, sorteggio del 2° turno: gli accoppiamenti

12:52 Sharing economy, tra aziende miliardarie e buchi legislativi

12:46 Ucraina, Medvedev: "Distruggere sabotatori come topi"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Accelex Launches Powerful Portfolio Analytics and Reporting Platform for Alternative Investments

23 maggio 2023 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelex, a SaaS platform specializing in alternative investment data acquisition, reporting and analytics, is proud to announce the launch of its next-generation portfolio analytics and reporting platform for institutional investors and asset servicers. This is in response to growing client demand for a solution that delivers powerful insights from data extracted via periodic fund performance reports and statements.

 

Private markets investment professionals currently face significant challenges in accessing and visualizing detailed transparency data from their invested fund portfolios. This results in firms deploying expensive resources on manually surfacing and analyzing data rather than focusing their expertise on delivering improved investment and risk decisions.

Accelex's cutting-edge solution offers powerful features that allow investors and asset servicers to analyze portfolio drivers across their entire investment network, including underlying asset operating performance. The solution also provides a comprehensive audit trail that links all data to its location within the source document, exposure analysis to identify concentration risks or deviation from allocation policies, as well as unique cohort analysis and historical comparisons.

"Our portfolio analytics and reporting platform delivers a single source of validated data that provides rapid answers to the questions that matter most to institutional investors," said Nicole Weder, Chief Product Officer at Accelex. "With our new solution, institutional investors can instantaneously explore a golden source of investment insights within any category and at any level, enabling them to understand their exposures and analyze a full time-series of portfolio performance."

Portfolio analytics is part of Accelex's integrated, end-to-end alternative investment data solution, which allows investors and service providers to automate the acquisition, extraction and analysis of data on their fund portfolios. The analytics dashboards are available via an online portal and data can also be fed directly into any middle- and front-office software solution.

For more information about the new portfolio analytics and reporting solution, please visit Accelex's website: www.accelextech.com/elevate

About Accelex

Founded in 2018, Accelex provides data acquisition, analytics and reporting solutions for alternative investors and asset servicers, enabling firms to access the full potential of critical investment performance and transaction data. Powered by proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, Accelex solutions automate processes for extraction, analysis and sharing of difficult-to-access unstructured data. Accelex is headquartered in London, with offices in Paris, Luxembourg, New York, and Toronto. www.accelextech.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2037532/3949332/Accelex_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/accelex-launches-powerful-portfolio-analytics-and-reporting-platform-for-alternative-investments-301831094.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza SaaS platform specializing reporting platform reporting platform
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus cultura, ecco come cambia
News to go
Strage Capaci, Mattarella: "Mafia cancro per comunità civile"
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, oggi Cdm e prime misure
News to go
Verona, truffa da 17 milioni con 'bonus facciate': 10 arresti
News to go
Pnrr, portavoce Ue: "Lavori ancora in corso su terza rata"
News to go
Università: meno laureati e tanti abbandoni
News to go
Milano, due morti via Cogne: ipotesi omicidio-suicidio
News to go
Vino, Irlanda primo Paese con alert sanitario su etichette
News to go
Euro 7, contrari Italia e altri 7 Paesi
News to go
Ucraina, Tajani: "F16? Lavoriamo a decisione comune Ue"
News to go
Napoli, sequestrate 30 tonnellate di fitosanitari contraffatti e pericolosi
Giornata mondiale biodiversità: un milione di specie a rischio a causa dell'uomo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza