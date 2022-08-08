Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 08 Agosto 2022
comunicato stampa

Accord Healthcare launches generic doxorubicin pegylated liposomal concentrate

08 agosto 2022 | 08.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Accord are one of the first to market generic doxorubicin pegylated liposomal 2mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion in the UK and Europe

LONDON, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

This press release is only intended for trade and medical journalists only. This press release is not intended for consumer press journalists.

Accord Healthcare today announced the UK and European launch of generic doxorubicin pegylated liposomal 2mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion. One ml of doxorubicin pegylated liposomal contains 2mg doxorubicin hydrochloride in a pegylated liposomal formulation. Doxorubicin pegylated liposome formulation is doxorubicin hydrochloride encapsulated in liposomes with surface bound methoxypolyethylene glycol (MPEG). This process is known as pegylation and protects liposomes from detection by the mononuclear phagocyte system (MPS), which increases blood circulation time.

The product is indicated:

Pete Kelly, Accord UK, said: "The launch of generic doxorubicin pegylated liposomal underlines Accord's continued commitment to improving access to cancer treatments for both patients and healthcare systems. Our aim is to introduce high quality affordable medicines to benefit both health systems and patients in accessing this medicine."

Accord is a leading player in the generic oncology field, with a portfolio and product development pipeline focused on prevalent tumour types, in addition to haematological and cancer supportive care therapies.

Notes to Editor

About Accord Healthcare

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Accord Healthcare is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in Europe. Accord has one of the largest market footprints of any European generic and biosimilars companies, selling generic medicines in over 80 countries around the world.

This global footprint enables us to deliver vital, affordable medicines to national health systems supporting healthcare professionals to transform patient lives worldwide.

The approach of Accord is agile and inventive, always seeking to improve products and patients' access to them. Accord is driven to think differently and deliver more for the benefit of patients worldwide.

The doxorubicin pegylated liposomal 2mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) can be found on the electronic medicines compendium (eMC) website: www.medicines.org.uk, and a copy accompanies this press release.

in Evidenza