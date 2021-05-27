Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 09:15
Active-audio solution Bio Music One launches free track on App Store and Google Play

27 maggio 2021 | 08.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Sonic vibration technology aims to help reduce stress from personal and environmental factors

LONDON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio Music One is active-audio technology integrated into in-house musical productions. It diffuses sonic vibrations which have been recognised for their beneficial bio-active properties. These vibrations can help facilitate the liberation of stress and make it easier to access new conscious awareness and feel good in body and mind, no matter the circumstances users may find themselves in.

Bio Active Music for stress free, new conscious awareness

Studies conducted by the WHO reveal an increase in signs of stress, depression and anxiety throughout society. One in three adults shows signs of psychological distress. This figure increases to one in two among young people. Everyone is affected, as much in their private as their professional lives. The education, medical and business sectors are seeing widespread burnout amongst industry professionals that is causing many to raise concerns and ask questions.

Bio Music One aims to help maintain better balance and well-being. Using it requires no particular effort. At any time and in any place - at home, at work or during leisure time - Bio Music One provides support via two key listening modes:

Through intuitive use, users may experience noticeable positive changes on personal, interpersonal and professional levels, at their own pace and according to their needs. Numerous sonic tests demonstrate this and more than 6,000 testimonials attest to it. A calmer mind, better sleep, and renewed vigour for life and work are just some of the benefits that thousands of users have reported.

Users can now download the Bio Music One App and experience the benefits for themselves through a free track, the liberating "Bio Active Listening".

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1568299561 

Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=biomusicone.com 

About Bio Music One:

Bio Music One is the result of 20 years of research and development. The process is carried out in a recording studio, in optimal conditions worthy of a scientific laboratory, to produce musical creations with bio-active effects. We are leading experts in identifying sonic vibration emissions and sequencing them in ways that are beneficial for humans, animals, and the environment. For more information:

https://www.biomusicone.com/journalism.

Media Contact

Jean-Louis FargierDirecteur – Co-créateur Bio Music Oneinfo@biomusicone.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1519753/Bio_Active_Music.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1519754/Bio_Music_One_Logo.jpg

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1519800/Article_BioMusicOne_PRNewswire_May2021_EN.pdf

 

Bio Music One – Bio Active Music

English PDF

