Giovedì 14 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 11:58
Crisi governo Covid Italia Nuovo dpcm Impeachment Trump Giuseppe Conte Teresa Bellanova
Admitad invested £200 000 in the growth of RevGlue, the UK-based SaaS platform with the set of tools for traffic monetization

14 gennaio 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HEILBRONN, Germany, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Admitad led the latest investment round into RevGlue, with the amount of £200k dedicated to the future growth, team development and expansion into new regions.

Alexander Bachmann, Admitad Founder & CEO

Providing the multiple services for driving sales and making money online, with this investment Admitad highlighted the importance of giving its partners a high-quality set of tools to monetize their traffic quickly and easily. 

Alexander Bachmann, Admitad Founder & CEO: "RevGlue is a unique of its kind company: being a SaaS-platform it provides publishers with multiple tech-solutions for traffic monetization, while at the same time it possesses extensive affiliate marketing experience. We believe this collaboration to become an asset for our partners around the world and are planning to support RevGlue further in their growth and worldwide expansion."  

Why RevGlue?

RevGlue is known for the products that span both the affiliate data providers and traffic monetising publishers. The Manchester-based company offers a set of tools to create new affiliate websites in the SaaS model using their WordPress plugins and structured content. These tools are dynamic and easy to use and are already in high demand of social media influencers, mobile application developers and bloggers – those, who are eager to monetise their web-, social and mobile platforms, consciously using affiliate marketing model.

RevGlue CEO & Founder, Adeel Farooq: "We greatly appreciate the support and trust from Admitad. The investment will be used for scaling our business activities first in the UK and then in the markets worldwide, starting with the USA where we will also be offering our enhanced set of tools and services."

RevGlue is ideally positioned to grow quickly over the upcoming year providing users with the multiple solutions to create niche affiliate websites. Thus, publishers will eventually help their consumers save money – via cashback, coupons, discounts and other business models. For Admitad this is the range of opportunities to provide its partners with the high-level tools for easy and transparent traffic monetization while getting such services from the professionals in the field.   

About Admitad

Admitad provides multiple services for driving sales and making money online. It is now home to Admitad Affiliate Network and multiple tools for traffic monetization, as well as to Advertiser Marketplace, LetyShops cashback provider, GetUniq ad management system, and Admitad Projects startup studio.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1420001/Alexander_Bachmann.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1215121/Admitad_Logo.jpg

Admitad logo (PRNewsfoto/Admitad)

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Admitad investment RevGlue development
