Lunedì 19 Aprile 2021
10:05
Agiomix is selected as the Official Operator for the Egyptian Genome Project

19 aprile 2021 | 10.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

CAIRO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Egypt has announced its plans to establish a map of the Egyptian human genome and enter the world of precision medicine; the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has been briefed on the development of the project by Prime Minister Mustafa Mabdouli and Minister of Higher Education Khaled Abdel Ghaffar.

 

Agiomix Labs, Dubai, UAE

 

Egypt Today website reported that "the project could help Egypt enter the era of precision medicine, gene therapy, and future specialized drugs based on genetic combinations, according to a statement from the Egyptian Presidency Spokesperson Bassam Radi."

Agiomix has been selected by the project as the Official Operator; under its roles Agiomix will provide technical and operational support for the project as per the signed contract with the Egyptian Center for Research and Regenerative Medicine, that will be entrusted to run the project.

Dr. Walaa Allam, Associate Director of Business development at Agiomix, commented on the news: "We take great pride in being part of the 'Egyptian Genome Project' family; we believe that our expertise with Genomics in the region will enable us to provide the necessary support to this ambitious project."

About Agiomix

Agiomix is a leading Clinical Genetics and Specialty Diagnostics Laboratory, serving patients, healthcare providers and partner laboratories across the globe, with focus on the Middle East, Africa and Asia markets. Agiomix is both CAP and ISO 15189 accredited. For more information, please visit www.agiomix.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1490403/Agiomix_Labs_Dubai.jpg

Contact: Sonam Khandelwal +971 800-GENOMICS media@agiomix.com

in Evidenza