Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 04 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 10:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:14 Covid, Bassetti: "Con variante Omicron immunità gregge entro marzo-aprile"

09:56 Sanremo 2022, Morandi a rischio esclusione: cosa è successo

09:44 Cartelle esattoriali, quando la notifica è nulla

09:18 Usa, condannata per frode fondatrice Theranos Elizabeth Holmes

09:14 Covid Usa oggi, variante Omicron dilaga: oltre 1 milione di contagi in 24 ore

08:12 Scuola tra dad e quarantena, Super green pass al lavoro: cosa cambia

07:24 Pedopornografia, 137 arresti nel 2021: +98% rispetto ad anno precedente

00:09 Variante Omicron, studio Danimarca: "Può essere ultima ondata covid"

00:05 Covid, in Svizzera si sperimenta un vaccino sotto forma di cerotto

00:04 Scuola tra rientro, dad, quarantena: Regioni preparano proposta

00:04 Covid, Francia scopre nuova variante: 'lontana parente' di Omicron

20:58 Antitrust riduce le multe di Apple e Amazon

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Alamar Biosciences partners with Abcam to drive understanding of the human proteome

04 gennaio 2022 | 10.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

FREMONT, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamar Biosciences (Alamar), a platform company focused on transforming the field of proteomics to enable the early detection of cancer and other diseases, and Abcam (AIM: ABC) (NASDAQ: ABCM), a global innovator in life sciences research tools, today announced a strategic partnership to further understanding of the human proteome.

 

 

The field of proteomic analysis is in the spotlight.  Its advance not only enhances the understanding of fundamental biology, but also sheds light on the status of human health and disease. A deeper understanding of the proteome is set to play a crucial role in enabling the next wave of innovations in research, diagnostics and therapeutics. Powering this effort requires new technology platforms that are able to address the two essential goals in proteomic analysis, namely the ability to go as deeply as possible to detect very low abundance proteins and the ability to profile thousands of proteins in a single sample.

Dr. Yuling Luo, Founder & CEO of Alamar, commented: "Alamar is working to enable the early detection of cancer and other diseases by simultaneous measurement of hundreds to thousands of targets, even those present in minute amounts. We are very happy to partner with Abcam to access their extensive portfolio of recombinant monoclonal antibody pairs, which will accelerate our ability to bring our proteomic discovery tools to researchers."

"We are excited to be partnering with Alamar as they develop an automated proteomics platform that has the potential to offer unprecedented combination of sensitivity, plex-level and dynamic range," commented Dr Emma Sceats, SVP Sales, Service and Business Development at Abcam. "The NULISA technology platform will provide an important tool for life science research, pharmaceutical development and diagnostics, enhancing understanding of the circulating proteome and supporting low abundance biomarker discovery. Such capability will be critical for the discovery and measurement of many proteins in human plasma and other samples that are currently undetectable."

Abcam's portfolio of over 1,300 fit-for-purpose recombinant antibody pairs is actively curated to ensure that it is representative of the key disease areas of interest. Designed to enhance biomarker discovery and support deeper understanding of the circulating proteome, the portfolio has been pre-validated specifically for multiplex applications.

About Alamar Biosciences 

Alamar Biosciences is a privately held life sciences company with a mission to transform the field of proteomics to enable the early detection of cancer and other diseases. The company's two proprietary technology platforms, NULISA™ and Attobody™, work seamlessly with the latest advances in genomics to achieve single-digit attomolar detection sensitivity, greatly surpassing the most sensitive protein detection technology on the market today. The Attobodies have picomolar affinity and built-in high specificity and have the potential to expand antibody therapeutics to many targets intractable with conventional antibodies. For more information, please visit www.alamarbio.com.

About Abcam plc

As a global life sciences company, Abcam identifies, develops, and distributes high-quality biological reagents and tools that are crucial to research, drug discovery and diagnostics. Working across the industry, the Company supports life scientists to achieve their mission, faster.

Abcam partners with life sciences organizations to co-create novel binders for use in drug discovery, in vitro diagnostics and therapeutics, driven by the Company's proprietary discovery platforms and world-leading antibody expertise.

By constantly innovating its binders and assays, Abcam is helping advance the global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which enables new treatments and improved health. The Company's pioneering data-sharing approach gives scientists increased confidence in their results by providing validation, user comments and peer-reviewed citations for its 90,000 products.

With 14 sites globally, many of Abcam's over 1,600-strong team are located in the world's leading life sciences research hubs, complementing a global network of service and support.

To find out more, please visit www.abcam.com and corporate.abcam.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1712644/Abcam_and_Alamar_Biosciences_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
drive understanding drive Alamar Biosciences partners with Abcam Alamar Biosciences partners
Vedi anche
News to go
Olimpiadi Pechino, conto alla rovescia
News to go
Nucleare, Austria pronta a fare causa contro proposta Ue
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino del 3 gennaio
News to go
Iraq, droni contro forze Usa a Baghdad
News to go
Scuola e Covid, non slitta il rientro
News to go
Mascherine Ffp2, ecco quanto costeranno in farmacia
News to go
Covid, governatore De Luca per rinvio riapertura scuole
News to go
Caro bollette, stangata per luce e gas
News to go
Air Italy, partite lettere licenziamento per oltre 1300 lavoratori
News to go
Quirinale, elezioni: attesa per annuncio data
News to go
Covid India, al via vaccinazione degli adolescenti
News to go
Super green pass per tutti i lavoratori, verso obbligo?
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza