Mercoledì 15 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 12:07
ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS EXPANDS FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS TEAM WITH NEW SENIOR HIRE

15 giugno 2022 | 12.30
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  Allspring Global Investments (Allspring), a leading independent asset manager with more than US$541 billion in assets under management*, today announced the appointment of Charlie Wilson as Head of Financial Institutions for the UK and Switzerland.

Charlie joins Allspring with over 25 years of experience working for global asset managers, leading business development and sales strategy across Europe. Charlie will be responsible for expanding Allspring's financial intermediary distribution business and servicing a growing portfolio of wholesale and retail intermediary clients.

Before joining Allspring, Charlie worked as Head of European Accounts at PGIM Investments, within the Global Financial Institutions Group at Investec Asset Management, and in a senior sales role at Lazard Asset Management.

Charlie Wilson commented, "I am incredibly excited to be joining Allspring Global Investments at this time. The company has an impressive array of investment capabilities with proven expertise in fixed income, equities and multi-asset solutions. It also has a distinctive approach to sustainable investing with truly differentiated solutions co-architected with investors to navigate for the future".

Andy Sowerby, Head of the International Client Group at Allspring, shared, "We are evolving our business in the UK and across Europe to elevate our partnerships with financial intermediaries, and the appointment of Charlie is an important step in that regard. Our objective is to help investors pursue both financial returns and positive outcomes, and we are developing our resources across the business to be able to make a real difference. Charlie has deep experience of the challenges and opportunities in the market today and we very much look forward to him joining our team".

To learn more about Allspring and our mission to elevate investing, please visit www.allspringglobal.com.

About Allspring Global Investments  Allspring Global Investments™ is an independent asset management company with more than US$541 billion in assets under management*, offices around the world and investment teams supported by 450 investment professionals. Allspring is committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning and inspiring a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes.

*As of 31 March 2022, AUM includes US$91 billion from Galliard Capital Management, an investment advisor that is not part of the Allspring trade name/GIPS company.

This information is a Marketing Communication, unless stated otherwise, for Professional Clients (or equivalent). Not for retail use.

THIS MATERIAL IS NOT AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION IN ANY JURISDICTION OR TO ANY PERSON WHERE UNAUTHORISED OR UNLAWFUL.

Your capital may be at risk. Past performance is not a guarantee or reliable indicator of future results. All investments contain risk. This content is provided for informational purposes only. Views, opinions and assumptions are subject to change without notice. Information does not contain investment advice, an investment recommendation or investment research.

Allspring Global Investments™ (Allspring) is the trade name for the asset management companies of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC. These companies include Allspring Global Investments (UK) Limited (Allspring UK), an investment management company authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and Allspring Global Investments Luxembourg S.A. (Allspring Luxembourg), authorised and regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF). For the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA), material that is approved for UK distribution is approved by Allspring UK.

PAR-0622-00176

© 2022 Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1839719/Allspring_Wordmark_HR_RGB_Violet_Logo.jpg

in Evidenza