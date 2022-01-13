Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 13 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 13:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:03 Covid oggi Veneto, 17.956 contagi e 38 morti: bollettino 13 gennaio

12:54 Covid e viaggi Ue, da green pass a quarantena: tutte le restrizioni

12:53 Zitromax introvabile, è antibiotico più usato contro Covid

12:35 Smog: da domani a Milano, Monza e Cremona misure temporanee di primo livello

12:35 Studio Thales, 91% fornitori software indipendenti perde profitti per limiti flessibilità licenza

12:25 Concordia, De Falco: "Schettino fece un gesto scellerato"

12:23 David Sassoli, Becchi: "Non volevo offendere"'

12:00 Omicron, Ema: "Vaccini meno efficaci su contagio e malattia lieve"

11:49 Di Battista e la frase su Draghi: "Mi è uscita un po' male..." - Video

11:37 Torna la Fiera in 3D 'Geco Expo', si visita con l'avatar

11:17 Quirinale, Salvini: "Centrodestra compatto su Berlusconi"

11:11 Spondilite anchilosante, in 40mila con colonna a 'canna di bambù'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Alternative investment app Koia, raises $1.4 million pre-seed round led by Seedcamp

13 gennaio 2022 | 12.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koia, a new investment platform which is bringing alternative assets to Europe, is announcing a $1.4 million pre-seed round. Investors in the round include Seedcamp, RTP, Portfolio Ventures and angels. The new investors are joining Koia's earlier backers, who include co-founders of Monzo and Freetrade.

Koia's mission is to make alternative assets accessible to anyone, via fractional ownership, and allow users to invest in assets they understand and are passionate about. Koia aims to break down barriers of entry and let anyone own a piece of an iconic asset previously only accessible to the wealthiest 1%. The startup is launching with collectibles like watches, fine wine and Pokémon Cards with a vision to ultimately be able to fractionalize any kind of physical or digital asset.

Interest in collectibles is at an all-time high, with 2021 seeing record-breaking sales across a wide range of categories from sneakers to trading cards to whisky. Meanwhile, digital assets are also thriving with NFTs surpassing $40bn in sales.

Koia was founded by Richard Draper, Iris ten Teije and Ben Riazy, who have spent their careers across traditional financial services firms and fintech startups. The team believes that the democratization of financial services has only just begun and that by leveraging for example blockchain and DeFi there will be opportunities to provide access to new, engaging and financially rewarding asset classes.

"We want to enable a fractional economy and open up access to opportunities previously only accessible to the ultra-wealthy. We want to make buying and selling a fraction of a Rolex, as fast and frictionless as buying a fractional share in your favorite company." Iris ten Teije, Koia co-founder

To realise its vision, not only will Koia's minimum investment amounts make alternative assets more accessible; storage, insurance and authentication will also be taken care of. This means investors don't face any of the hurdles they would typically encounter when attempting to invest in alternatives.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Koia team on their journey to create the leading fractional marketplace. We're seeing a new wave of collectors who are increasingly investing in what they're passionate about - be that NFTs, basketball collectibles or luxury watches - with a booming alternative asset market as a result. Koia is perfectly placed to further democratise this market by better serving users looking to get access to unique collectibles and we're excited to see how they will change the alternative asset landscape." Tom Wilson, Partner at Seedcamp

About Koia

Koia is on a mission to make alternative assets accessible, and build a community and passion-driven platform to buy, collect and trade alternative assets.

Through fractional ownership, anyone can get access to alternative assets such as fine wine, watches and Pokémon Cards. Koia also takes care of sourcing, authentication, storage and insurance, so users get all of the benefits and none of the hassle.

Images

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1723998/Koia_Co_Founders.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
alternative investment app Koia platform which investors in the round investitore
Vedi anche
News to go
Costa Concordia, 10 anni dal naufragio
News to go
Covid, non vaccinati 76% ricoverati tra 5 e 18 anni
News to go
Sassoli, camera ardente in Campidoglio
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 12 gennaio
News to go
Covid, Johnson: "Mi scuso per il party in lockdown"
News to go
Riscaldamento globale, 2021 l'anno più caldo
News to go
False mail Inps, attenzione alla truffa
News to go
Taxi, sindacati chiedono misure di sostegno urgenti
Rinuncia alle cure per metà famiglie italiane nel 2021
Quirinale, Costa: "Ondata covid non interferirà con voto"
News to go
Covid Italia, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Variante Omicron, Fauci: "Alla fine troverà tutti"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza