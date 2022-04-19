Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 19 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 19:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:26 Terremoto oggi tra Firenze e Bologna di magnitudo 3.8

18:24 Covid oggi Sicilia, 1.961 contagi e 10 morti: bollettino 19 aprile

18:03 Disabili treno Genova-Milano, fonti: non richiesto intervento Polfer

17:53 Covid oggi Lombardia, 2.329 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 19 aprile

17:32 Ucraina, Medvedev: "Russia sia pronta a possibile aggressione della Nato"

17:28 Mariupol, "bomba su ospedale vicino Azovstal: 300 sotto le macerie"

17:18 Leclerc scippato dell'orologio a Viareggio

17:16 Covid oggi Basilicata, 461 contagi: bollettino 19 aprile

17:15 Denise, Milo Infante: "Mai detto di essere indagato dai pm di Marsala"

17:10 Covid oggi Italia, 27.214 contagi e 127 morti: bollettino 19 aprile

17:06 Razzoli: "Da Goggia battuta uscita male, lei se n'è accorta subito"

16:57 Covid Usa, stop a mascherine a bordo degli aerei

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

American Wave Machines Announces License Partner PerfectSwell® Japan

19 aprile 2022 | 16.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

New Office Opened in Iconic Shibuya City, Tokyo

American Wave Machines, Inc. announced today the formation of PerfectSwell® Japan (PSJ) with offices in Shibuya City, Tokyo. PSJ will expand upon the ongoing success of PerfectSwell® Shizunami addressing both large-scale mixed use/resort developments and smaller urban surf arenas. The PSJ team, comprised of experts in sponsorship, media, and the Japanese competitive surfing circuit, is focused on growing the Japanese surf community.

"Our goal is to contribute to the deep and vibrant surf culture in Japan and build the PerfectSwell® brand," said Keiichi Hayashi, CEO of PSJ. "We look forward to partnering with developers to bring together surf culture and contemporary architecture while capturing the essence of unique locations. PerfectSwell venues will provide both a premier surfing event and entertainment platform with broad appeal."

Last summer, the historic debut of surfing in the Olympics was accompanied by a PerfectSwell® Olympic training venue. PSJ plans to carry on the Olympic momentum and expand competitive opportunities for Japanese athletes.

"PerfectSwell® Japan will be a key part of optimal training by providing repeat, made-to-order waves," said Kimifumi Imoto, Director of PSJ and Surfing Competition Sports Manager, Tokyo Organizing Committee for Olympic and Paralympic Games. "PerfectSwell® Japan venues will host surfers from around the world, building excitement around the sport and creating new opportunities for competition."

"Because everyone gets equal access to the waves, it is possible to experience the essence of surfing with PerfectSwell®. Now surfing is more accessible, and many young athletes will go on to become world-class surfers," said Masato Yukawa, Director of PSJ and professional surfer. 

About PerfectSwell® Japan

PerfectSwell® Japan is a corporation developing PerfectSwell® Surf Venues from concept planning through operations. PerfectSwell® Japan will further the strong surfing spirit that is thriving in Japan.

About American Wave Machines

American Wave Machines, Inc. is the inventor and developer of PerfectSwell® and SurfStream® wave technology. AWM develops world class surf facility destinations with proven financials and stoked surfers. PerfectSwell® and SurfStream® are unique in the market and protected by over 50 patents worldwide. SurfStream® venues have capacity of 100's while PerfectSwell® surf pools have capacity in the 1,000's. Since 2007 over 4,000,000 surf sessions have been enjoyed at American Wave Machines locations around the globe. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1799292/IMGP2386_cropped.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1058606/American_Wave_Machines_Logo.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sport Turismo Turismo Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza New Office Opened in Iconic Shibuya City Giappone American Wave Machines
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Unicef Italia: "Lavoriamo per riunire bambini a famiglie"
News to go
Cagliari, maxi operazione per truffa e riciclaggio
News to go
Coppa Italia, Inter-Milan oggi per il ritorno semifinali
News to go
Ucraina, "Russia attacca su fronte di 480 km"
News to go
50 anni di Interrail, 70mila biglietti gratis per i giovani
News to go
Ucraina, partita offensiva nel Donbass
News to go
Terremoto Campi Flegrei, nuova attività sismica
New to go
Banca mondiale taglia stime crescita globali
Formula 1, polemiche a Miami sul Gran Premio
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino: contagi e morti
News to go
Draghi positivo al Covid, saltano le missioni all’estero
News to go
Scuola, alle elementari arriva il professore di educazione fisica
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza