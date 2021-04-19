Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 19 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 19:23
Anywhere365® Launches Attendant Console for Microsoft Teams

19 aprile 2021 | 11.47
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, LONDON, NEW YORK, ATLANTA, BRUSSELS, PERTH, Australia, BERLIN and PARIS, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere365®, the largest cloud dialogue management platform for the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, extends its family of products with the Anywhere365® Attendant Console for Microsoft Teams. The new service provides telephone operators with a range of modern and intelligent reception features to enable spotless calls throughout the business.

A Receptionist's Best Friend

According to founder and CEO of Anywhere365® Gijs Geurts, the browser-based attendant console is set to become the receptionist's best friend: "It's a highly intuitive solution to bring the best experience to suppliers, customers and co-workers. That's why we've invested a lot of time in creating extremely-easy-to-use widgets. All natively attached to Microsoft Teams."

20+ Years Track Record

Anywhere365® Attendant Console for Microsoft Teams is a modern solution, leveraging the 20+ years track record of PeterConnects. This market leading cloud Receptionist Console vendor was acquired by Anywhere365® in 2020. "Customers value the way our flagship product Dialogue Cloud reduces unnecessary dialogues in contact centers and internal service desks. It is our ambition to achieve these significant efficiencies in reception attendant operations as well," said CEO Geurts.

Attendant Console is available in several languages.

About Anywhere365® 

Anywhere365® was founded on the vision to reduce all unnecessary dialogues in unified communications. Its Dialogue Cloud enables the right information to reach the right person at the right time, no matter the location or channel. The Anywhere365® Dialogue Management products are award-winning and found in 1,800+ of the largest international enterprises, such as Rabobank, Credit Suisse, Philips, Nestlé and more than 30 Fortune 500 companies. Anywhere365® has offices in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, Belgium France and the Netherlands (HQ).

www.anywhere365.io

in Evidenza