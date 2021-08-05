Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 05 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 22:53
comunicato stampa

Appian Acquires Leading Process Mining Company

05 agosto 2021 | 22.05
LETTURA: 4 minuti

Lana Labs acquisition positions Appian to take customers from knowing to doing with the world's most complete Low-Code Automation Suite

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced the acquisition of Lana Labs, developer of the LANA Process Mining Platform. Lana is recognized for its expertise in complex enterprise processes, powerful AI- and machine learning-driven process analysis, easy data integration, and ease-of-use. Lana customers spend less time consolidating data and more time discovering process inefficiencies.

With its acquisition of process mining innovator Lana Labs, Appian can now deliver the world’s most complete Low-Code Automation Suite. There is natural synergy between process mining, process modeling, and automation. The acquisition means that only Appian will be able to take customers from knowing to doing, in a unified suite

With the addition of native process mining, Appian can now deliver the world's most complete Low-Code Automation Suite. The LANA platform has a leading proprietary machine learning algorithm that automates analysis of the most complex business workflows, making companies smarter and more efficient. Appian is a leader in low-code process modeling and automation. The insights gained from process analysis can be used to deploy mission-critical applications with the Appian platform. The result can be actionable and continuous process optimization with people, systems, and data unified in the same workflow.

"Digital transformation and the ability to adapt quickly are critical in today's business environment," said Markus Rolle, CFO of Telefonica Germany. "Today we work with Lana to identify inefficient processes and separately with Appian to automate our workflows. We're really excited to see them come together to take us from insight to action even faster."

Appian chose Lana Labs because of the shared virtues between the organizations and products. The LANA platform is recognized as a major contender in the process mining industry by Everest Group. Lana's AI-supported analysis of complex business and production processes aligns with the focus Appian brings to simplifying organizations' most important workflows. Like the Appian low-code architecture, the LANA platform's product architecture is modern, container-based, and portable between AWS Cloud and customer managed environments. Both companies are committed to:

Global Enterprise Customer's Choice for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

"Lana emerged rapidly as a process mining leader based on our dual-commitment to industry innovation and delivering customer value," said Dan Wucherpfennig, CEO of Lana Labs. "This is how Appian built its industry leadership and we are excited for our future together."

Appian CEO Matt Calkins said, "There is natural synergy between process mining, process modeling, and automation. We believe that our acquisition of Lana Labs means that only Appian will be able to take customers from knowing to doing, in a unified suite."

For more insight regarding today's announcement see our blog.

To experience the Appian Low-Code Automation Suite for yourself, get your free Appian Community Edition environment.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release includes forward-looking statements related to Appian, Lana Labs, and the acquisition of Lana Labs and its LANA Process Mining Platform by Appian that involves substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding the potential benefits of the acquisition, the integration of Appian and Lana Labs, Appian's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and the business of Appian, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Appian has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Appian believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. Those forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Appian's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 18, 2021, and subsequent reports that Appian files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Appian operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Appian's management to predict all risks, nor can Appian assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Appian may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, Appian cannot guarantee the successful integration of Lana Labs with Appian, future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Appian is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

About AppianAppian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. To learn more, visit appian.com.

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. To learn more, visit www.appian.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1588232/CompleteAutomationImage_Appian.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488235/Appian_Logo.jpg 

in Evidenza