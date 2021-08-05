Appian Acquires Leading Process Mining Company

Lana Labs acquisition positions Appian to take customers from knowing to doing with the world's most complete Low-Code Automation Suite

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced the acquisition of Lana Labs, developer of the LANA Process Mining Platform. Lana is recognized for its expertise in complex enterprise processes, powerful AI- and machine learning-driven process analysis, easy data integration, and ease-of-use. Lana customers spend less time consolidating data and more time discovering process inefficiencies.

With the addition of native process mining, Appian can now deliver the world's most complete Low-Code Automation Suite. The LANA platform has a leading proprietary machine learning algorithm that automates analysis of the most complex business workflows, making companies smarter and more efficient. Appian is a leader in low-code process modeling and automation. The insights gained from process analysis can be used to deploy mission-critical applications with the Appian platform. The result can be actionable and continuous process optimization with people, systems, and data unified in the same workflow.

"Digital transformation and the ability to adapt quickly are critical in today's business environment," said Markus Rolle, CFO of Telefonica Germany. "Today we work with Lana to identify inefficient processes and separately with Appian to automate our workflows. We're really excited to see them come together to take us from insight to action even faster."

Appian chose Lana Labs because of the shared virtues between the organizations and products. The LANA platform is recognized as a major contender in the process mining industry by Everest Group. Lana's AI-supported analysis of complex business and production processes aligns with the focus Appian brings to simplifying organizations' most important workflows. Like the Appian low-code architecture, the LANA platform's product architecture is modern, container-based, and portable between AWS Cloud and customer managed environments. Both companies are committed to:

"Lana emerged rapidly as a process mining leader based on our dual-commitment to industry innovation and delivering customer value," said Dan Wucherpfennig, CEO of Lana Labs. "This is how Appian built its industry leadership and we are excited for our future together."

Appian CEO Matt Calkins said, "There is natural synergy between process mining, process modeling, and automation. We believe that our acquisition of Lana Labs means that only Appian will be able to take customers from knowing to doing, in a unified suite."

About AppianAppian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. To learn more, visit appian.com.

