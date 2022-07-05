Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 05 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 09:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:39 Covid, Bassetti: "Attenzione a nuova variante indiana, forse più contagiosa"

09:32 Covid, Costa: "Lockdown a settembre? Lo escludo"

09:22 Jova Beach Party sulla graticola social: "Altro che green!"

09:19 Montagna, due alpinisti morti sul Cervino

09:11 Istat attiva portale di accesso al Catalogo nazionale dati

09:02 Usa, 311 le sparatorie dall'inizio dell'anno

08:50 Caldo addio, da metà settimana arrivano temporali e più fresco

08:31 Usa, sparatorie alle parate del 4 luglio: sei morti e decine di feriti

07:54 Crollo Marmolada, 7 vittime: droni in azione per cercare i dispersi

07:25 Taxi, al via oggi sciopero contro il Ddl Concorrenza: stop per 48 ore

07:02 Draghi da Erdogan: focus su Ucraina, crisi alimentare e gas

23:24 Lega, il Nord chiede cambio di passo a Salvini

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Appian appoints Peter Nicholson as Head of Australia and Asia

05 luglio 2022 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Highlights

LONDON, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian" or the "Company"), the investment advisor to long-term value-focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies, today announces the appointment of Peter Nicholson as Senior Advisor, Head Australia and Asia.

Based in Perth, Australia, Peter will lead origination, transaction evaluation, due diligence and structuring. In addition to overseeing portfolio companies, he will execute portfolio investments and exits across Australia and Asia.

Peter's 13-year tenure as Managing Director, Australia, of Resource Capital Funds (RCF) (18-years total tenure), a mining private equity fund headquartered in Perth, will help reaffirm and grow Appian's presence in Australasia. Peter has also most recently served as Managing Director for Ora Banda Mining Ltd, a publicly listed gold producer.

Prior to joining RCF in 2003, Peter gained valuable technical experience in mining production, planning and management while working as the Underground Manager at the Emily Ann Nickel Mine for LionOre Australia (Nickel) Limited and with WMC Resources Limited.

Peter graduated from the University of Queensland with a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) degree and is a Fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australasia (FINSIA), having successfully completed a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment.

Michael W. Scherb, Founder and CEO of Appian, commented: "It is fantastic that Peter has joined Appian, as we continue to attract the most skilful and knowledgeable advisors and employees to our Firm. His decades-long experience based out of Perth, combined with technical expertise, will be incredibly valuable for our ambitious plans in Australia and Asia. With this appointment, we have yet again demonstrated our commitment to consolidating our position as a market leader in sectors of strategic importance to the business."

Peter Nicholson, Senior Advisor, Head of Australia and Asia at Appian, said: "I am delighted to join Appian as the business builds on its already strong foundation in Australia and Asia. Natural resources are a critical sector across the region, and I look forward to working with our team to showcase our unique business model and opportunities."

For further information:

FGS Global +44 (0)20 7251 3801 / AppianCapital-LON@fgsglobal.comCharles O'Brien, Richard Crowley, Theo Davies-Lewis

Appian Capital Advisory +44 (0)20 7004 0951 / info@appiancapitaladvisory.comMichael W. Scherb

About Appian Capital Advisory LLPAppian Capital Advisory LLP is the investment advisor to long-term value-focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies.

Appian is a leading investment advisor in the metals and mining industry, with global experience across South America, North America, Australia and Africa and a successful track record of supporting companies to achieve their development targets, with a global operating portfolio overseeing nearly 5,000 employees.

Appian has a global team of 58 experienced professionals with presences in London, Toronto, Vancouver, Lima, Belo Horizonte, Montreal and Perth.

For more information please visit www.appiancapitaladvisory.com, or find us on LinkedIn, Instagram or Twitter.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1852414/Peter_Nicholson.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1720474/Appian_Logo.jpg

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza as Head highlights Asia Australia
Vedi anche
News to go
Nato, Svezia e Finlandia verso firma protocollo di adesione
News to go
Calcio, il Palermo al City Football Group dello sceicco Mansour
Valanga Marmolada, Zaia: "Crollo grande come 2 campi da calcio" - Video
Maxi incendio a Roma Nord, nube sulla città - Video
Crollo Marmolada, Draghi: "Dramma dipende da deterioramento ambiente" - Video
News to go
Crollo Marmolada, stop ricerche su terra: solo droni
News to go
Sanità, De Luca attacca: "Il Ministero della Salute non esiste più"
News to go
Gina Lollobrigida, la Bersagliera compie 95 anni
News to go
Siccità, Cdm per stato di emergenza nelle aree più colpite
News to go
Omicidio Willy, la sentenza
News to go
Governo, incontro Draghi-Conte rinviato a mercoledì
News to go
Papa Francesco smentisce voci su dimissioni per motivi salute
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza