Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 20 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 19:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:45 Fonti M5S: "Senza steccati Renzi ora si può accelerare"

18:09 "De Magistris che ne sa della Calabria?", coro di no contro candidatura

18:03 Berlusconi e il 'caso Rossi': strappo agita il centrodestra

18:01 Covid Italia, oggi 13.571 contagi e 524 morti: il bollettino

17:41 Renzi attacca: "Dopo Conte 1 e 2, ora Conte dimezzato"

17:15 live Conte al Quirinale, incontro con Mattarella

17:09 'Partorire sorridendo', a Licata le neo mamme potranno alleviare i dolori del parto

17:03 Facebook, sociologo De Masi: "Censura trasforma in martiri, è controproducente"

16:56 Coronavirus Lazio, 1.281 contagi e 61 morti: il bollettino

16:48 live Biden ha giurato, è il 46esimo presidente

16:21 Centrodestra: "Paese ostaggio di governo arrogante"

16:04 De Falco: "Maggioranza sufficiente per superare scogli"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Biden Clemente Mastella Conte al Senato Giuseppe Conte Matteo Salvini Matteo Renzi
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Infrastrutture e mobilità

Aquark's 2020 Recap of InverPad® Pool Heat Pump Solution

20 gennaio 2021 | 14.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FOSHAN, China, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 was a special year for everyone. Aquark had to find new ways to work, connect, and to live. Looking back on the past year, Aquark adapted, and overcame challenges. Together with their global partners, they grew fast and served more than 25,000 pool owners in the global market.

Aquark's 2020 Recap of InverPad® Pool Heat Pump Solution

Here, Aquark is grateful to share what they have achieved in the past year.

In 2020, the InverPad® technology has earned further trust from global partners. Aquark inverter pool heat pumps were spread over 35 countries and regions through cooperation with 62 partners. What's more, the InverPad® with Aquark brand has been widely distributed by 22 professionals. With the help of their self-developed inverter system, they succeeded in offering quiet user experience and got positive reviews from satisfied consumers.

Innovation is Aquark's core principle, and they have kept investing in the Inverter pool heat pump's R&D. By the end of 2020, a full range of pool heat pump solution was completed. Besides InverPad® Mr. Silence inverter pool heat pump, there were also the new releases of vertical type Mr. Titan and commercial type InverMax.

During the uncertainty time, Aquark adopted telecommuting and continued their business through video conferencing, messaging and document sharing. Onsite training was replaced by online training. Although exposed to such a sudden emergency, Aquark managed to take a quick response and find flexible approaches to ensure timely customer service. They were committed to playing the role of a global pool heat pump manufacturer.

With traditional offline fairs suspended, virtual expos became a new solution for them to network with new partners. Aquark attended the FORO PISCINA&WELLNESS DIGITAL 2020, 2020 PSP/Deck EXPO, and Piscine Connect 2020 to build interactions with market players in the global pool industry, by whom InverPad® technology were further recognized.

Aquark assembled another high-efficiency production line to meet the booming demand for inverter pool heat pumps. The business was carried out smoothly, production capacity was enhanced continuously and delivery was fulfilled on schedule.

Consumers can expect Aquark to bring out more advanced technology and brand-new experience to the pool heating industry.

https://www.aquark.com.cn/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1423536/1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Meccanica special year pool owners owners in the global Looking back
Vedi anche
Ilaria Capua: "Vaccino covid a insegnanti ora non priorità"
Salvini a Renzi: "Lega ha mollato 7 poltrone"
Renzi a Conte: "Ha proposto incarico estero, ho detto no"
"Conte omino Playmobil", Centinaio mostra giocattolo in Senato
Monti: "Voto fiducia al governo"
'Speravo de morì prima', prima clip della serie su Francesco Totti
Meloni: "Conte è come Barbapapà"
Conte alla Camera: "Chi ha a cuore Italia ci aiuti"
Conte alla Camera, Scalfarotto e il "conte zio manzoniano"
Video
Conte alla Camera, l'appello ai volenterosi
Crisi governo, Renzi: "Non votiamo fiducia"
Lo spot di Giuseppe Tornatore per i vaccini
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza