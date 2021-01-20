Aquark's 2020 Recap of InverPad® Pool Heat Pump Solution

FOSHAN, China, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 was a special year for everyone. Aquark had to find new ways to work, connect, and to live. Looking back on the past year, Aquark adapted, and overcame challenges. Together with their global partners, they grew fast and served more than 25,000 pool owners in the global market.

Here, Aquark is grateful to share what they have achieved in the past year.

In 2020, the InverPad® technology has earned further trust from global partners. Aquark inverter pool heat pumps were spread over 35 countries and regions through cooperation with 62 partners. What's more, the InverPad® with Aquark brand has been widely distributed by 22 professionals. With the help of their self-developed inverter system, they succeeded in offering quiet user experience and got positive reviews from satisfied consumers.

Innovation is Aquark's core principle, and they have kept investing in the Inverter pool heat pump's R&D. By the end of 2020, a full range of pool heat pump solution was completed. Besides InverPad® Mr. Silence inverter pool heat pump, there were also the new releases of vertical type Mr. Titan and commercial type InverMax.

During the uncertainty time, Aquark adopted telecommuting and continued their business through video conferencing, messaging and document sharing. Onsite training was replaced by online training. Although exposed to such a sudden emergency, Aquark managed to take a quick response and find flexible approaches to ensure timely customer service. They were committed to playing the role of a global pool heat pump manufacturer.

With traditional offline fairs suspended, virtual expos became a new solution for them to network with new partners. Aquark attended the FORO PISCINA&WELLNESS DIGITAL 2020, 2020 PSP/Deck EXPO, and Piscine Connect 2020 to build interactions with market players in the global pool industry, by whom InverPad® technology were further recognized.

Aquark assembled another high-efficiency production line to meet the booming demand for inverter pool heat pumps. The business was carried out smoothly, production capacity was enhanced continuously and delivery was fulfilled on schedule.

Consumers can expect Aquark to bring out more advanced technology and brand-new experience to the pool heating industry.

https://www.aquark.com.cn/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1423536/1.jpg