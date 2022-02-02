AR-powered Trillion app opens up virtual try-on of precious jewelry

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The release of the AR-powered Trillion app has pushed the boundaries for jewelry brands and jewelry lovers. Combining neural networks and artificial intelligence, the Trillion app allows you to try on precious jewelry pieces using only your phone camera from anywhere in the world.

Recently released in the App Store and Google Play, the Trillion app allows users to try on all popular jewelry types virtually. Simply choose a jewelry piece from the app's gallery and point your phone camera at a specific part of the body to enjoy a hyper-realistic try-on experience and share it with friends.

The Trillion app ensures an instant effect that is accurate and true to life. The jewelry placement perfectly tracks your features while moving or changing camera angles. In addition, the Trillion app supports 360-degree view that is powered by advanced 3D modeling techniques. The 360-degree view mode accurately shows jewelry pieces while displaying each individual facet and detail.

Planning to collaborate with a vast range of jewelry brands and designers in the near future, the Trillion team believes that their AR technology can help both jewelry brands and jewelry lovers. Nowadays, brands are not just competing to provide the best products, but to give customers a unique, unforgettable experience as well. AR try-on offers a revitalized, memorable experience that also increases customer engagement and online conversion by strengthening loyalty and reducing returns.

"We are excited to be a part of the ongoing revolutionary changes in consumer habits and retail. The Trillion app was conceptualized with the intention to provide users with a virtual try-on experience that is as realistic as in-store trying on," said the Trillion app CTO Sergey Paskhalov.

Speaking of uniqueness, aside from virtual try-ons the app has a digital avatar named Amelie. She is a virtual model that demonstrates handpicked jewelry sets collected in the Looks section. Amelie will soon be able to change not only her jewelry, but her whole outfit, which means Trillion is pursuing to partner with fashion clothing brands in the near future.

Last but not least, featuring an option to proceed to purchase or add jewelry items to the Wishlist, Trillion offers a complete customer experience that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home, or anywhere else in the world.

For more information, head on over to the Trillion official website.

