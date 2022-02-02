Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 10:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:41 Sanremo 2022, Amadeus nella storia: media share più alta dal 2005

10:40 M5S, "parlare con una sola voce": like di Conte a post Grillo

10:35 Covid Italia, tamponi e saturimetro nel paniere Istat

10:15 Sanremo 2022, Amadeus batte se stesso: record di ascolti

10:15 M5S, Grillo in campo: cresce pressing per pace Conte-Di Maio

10:09 Torna l'anticiclone, sole e tempo stabile per almeno 10 giorni

09:57 Vaccino under 5 anni, Bassetti: "Sarà un'opportunità, no a pregiudizi"

09:48 Sanremo 2022, Achille Lauro punk, Noemi diva in rosa: le pagelle ai look

09:44 Sanremo 2022, Mahmood top trender su Twitter: analisi I.D./Adnkronos

09:33 Covid Italia, Galli: "Discesa contagi, ma dato morti pesantissimo"

09:23 Covid Russia oggi, record di 125.836 contagi

08:53 Covid Germania oggi, oltre 208mila nuovi contagi in 24 ore

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

AR-powered Trillion app opens up virtual try-on of precious jewelry

02 febbraio 2022 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The release of the AR-powered Trillion app has pushed the boundaries for jewelry brands and jewelry lovers. Combining neural networks and artificial intelligence, the Trillion app allows you to try on precious jewelry pieces using only your phone camera from anywhere in the world.

Recently released in the App Store and Google Play, the Trillion app allows users to try on all popular jewelry types virtually. Simply choose a jewelry piece from the app's gallery and point your phone camera at a specific part of the body to enjoy a hyper-realistic try-on experience and share it with friends. 

The Trillion app ensures an instant effect that is accurate and true to life. The jewelry placement perfectly tracks your features while moving or changing camera angles. In addition, the Trillion app supports 360-degree view that is powered by advanced 3D modeling techniques. The 360-degree view mode accurately shows jewelry pieces while displaying each individual facet and detail.

Planning to collaborate with a vast range of jewelry brands and designers in the near future, the Trillion team believes that their AR technology can help both jewelry brands and jewelry lovers. Nowadays, brands are not just competing to provide the best products, but to give customers a unique, unforgettable experience as well. AR try-on offers a revitalized, memorable experience that also increases customer engagement and online conversion by strengthening loyalty and reducing returns.

"We are excited to be a part of the ongoing revolutionary changes in consumer habits and retail. The Trillion app was conceptualized with the intention to provide users with a virtual try-on experience that is as realistic as in-store trying on," said the Trillion app CTO Sergey Paskhalov.

Speaking of uniqueness, aside from virtual try-ons the app has a digital avatar named Amelie. She is a virtual model that demonstrates handpicked jewelry sets collected in the Looks section. Amelie will soon be able to change not only her jewelry, but her whole outfit, which means Trillion is pursuing to partner with fashion clothing brands in the near future.

Last but not least, featuring an option to proceed to purchase or add jewelry items to the Wishlist, Trillion offers a complete customer experience that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home, or anywhere else in the world.

For more information, head on over to the Trillion official website.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iy_qIG3byOYPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735463/Trillion_customer_experience.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735465/Trillion_Logo.jpg

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro Moda Arredamento_E_Design ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza AR powered Trillion app opens app applicativo artificial intelligence
Vedi anche
Sanremo 2022, Massimo Ranieri: "Emozione forte per ritorno al Festival" - Video
News to go
Covid, allarme Oms per l'eccesso di rifiuti sanitari
News to go
Covid, il decalogo dei pediatri per gestire i bimbi positivi a casa
Sanremo 2022, anche Nilufar tra il pubblico emozionato che torna in platea
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Omicron 2, Oms: "Prematuro cantare vittoria"
News to go
Ancora morti sul lavoro, altre 3 vittime
News to go
Cessioni crediti imposta inesistenti per bonus edilizi, sequestrati 103 milioni
News to go
Ucraina, colloquio Draghi-Putin
Sanremo 2022, Le Vibrazioni: "Ci emozioneremo tantissimo" - Video
News to go
Morto Maurizio Zamparini, ex presidente del Palermo
Sanremo 2022 e voci vip: da Ferragni a Ferilli, le imitazioni di Valentina Barbieri
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza