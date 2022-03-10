Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 10 Marzo 2022
ARC Group, completes the acquisition of Norient Advisors

10 marzo 2022 | 10.01
SHANGHAI, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Group is pleased to announce the acquisition of Norient Advisors. The acquisition reinforces ARC's Cross-Border M&A practice by adding further reach into the Nordic region.

"The acquisition represents the first step in a plan to aggressively acquire companies to strengthen ARC's offering and reach across the world," says Sergio Camarero, Managing Partner at ARC Group.

"Since incorporation, Norient has been focused on assisting our Nordic businesses in China-related M&A and supporting cross-border transactions between the regions. As a part of ARC Group, we look forward to significantly increasing our international reach and value add to our clients," says Ulrik H. Karlsen, co-founder, Norient Advisors.

About ARC Group:

ARC Group is a full-service financial company specialized in Capital and Private Markets and has become a benchmark in cross-border M&A transactions. With its multicultural DNA, they bridge the best of Western and Asian worlds. They provide a full range of services including Sell Side, Buy Side, Buy Out, Capital Raise, Restructuring, Valuation, Due Diligence, LBO, MBO advisory among others. ARC Group has been recognized as the best mid-market boutique investment bank in 2020 by the recognized magazine International Investors.

www.arc-group.com

About Norient Advisors:

Norient Advisors provides advisory services within M&A transactions between Asia and Scandinavia as well as China-related strategic business support. Their network and on-site team have a successful track record of helping overseas companies ranging from start-ups to listed companies in a variety of industries. Norient is based in Shanghai and co-owned by the Norwegian investment firm, Middelborg AS.

www.norient.co

Contact:

Sergio CamareroManaging Partner at ARC Groupsergio.camarero@arc-group.com

in Evidenza