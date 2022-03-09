Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 09 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 09:42
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:29 Carburanti, prezzo diesel oggi supera benzina

08:28 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, "Arabia Saudita ed Emirati rifiutano telefonata Biden"

08:04 Roma, nuovo sgombero appartamenti occupati a San Basilio

07:47 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime notizie oggi tempo reale: news 9 marzo

07:29 Guerra Ucraina, cessate fuoco fino alle 21. Russia: "Presa centrale Zaporizhzhya"

06:55 Pnrr, Carfagna: "5,2 mld per edilizia scolastica, tempo pieno miraggio in alcune aree paese"

00:05 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, oggi nuova tregua. Zelensky 'apre' su Donbass

23:48 Catasto, sì per un soffio: maggioranza divisa, centrodestra vota contro

22:58 Champions, Liverpool-Inter 0-1: nerazzurri eliminati negli ottavi

20:51 Guerra Ucraina, Putin firma divieto import export con alcuni Paesi

20:45 Salvini contestato in Polonia, sindaco mostra t-shirt Putin - Video

19:33 McDonald's, Starbucks, Coca-Cola e Pepsi: stop attività in Russia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ART DUBAI OPENS LARGEST EDITION TO DATE

09 marzo 2022 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Art Dubai, the leading global platform for art and artists from the Middle East and Global South, returns to Madinat Jumeirah Dubai from 11-13 March 2022 (previews 9 and 10 March).

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9023251-art-dubai-opens-largest-edition-to-date-today-wednesday-9-march/.

Art Dubai 2022 features over 100 Contemporary and Modern galleries from more than 40 countries across four main gallery sections: Contemporary, Modern, Bawwaba and Art Dubai Digital. The programme includes a series of ambitious new commissions by internationally renowned artists; ground-breaking group exhibitions and world-class education and talks programmes.

Art Dubai's 15th edition will be the fair's most ambitious and extensive to date and further reinforces Dubai's emergence as an international hub for art and culture and a major contributor to global conversations about contemporary art.

Art Dubai 2022 includes more than 30 first-time participants, and over 50% of the gallery programme is drawn from the Global South, reaffirming the fair's position as the leading marketplace and meeting point for art and artists from this region. New for 2022 is the debut of Art Dubai Digital, that provides a comprehensive, 360-degree introduction to this fast-developing landscape, examining the context out of which NFTs, cryptocurrency, video art and virtual reality (VR) have grown since the rise of digital art in the 1980s.

Art Dubai is held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Art Dubai is held in partnership with A.R.M. Holding. The lead partner of the fair is Swiss Wealth Management Group Julius Baer. The Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is the fair's strategic partner. Bybit is the lead partner of Art Dubai Digital.

View the list of galleries participating in Art Dubai 2022 here.

Art Dubai's Artistic Director, Pablo del Val, commented:

"For 15 years, Art Dubai has been a place to discover and celebrate new trends, creating and facilitating conversations, and demonstrating the strength of creative output across the Global South. That so much of the programme is drawn from the Global South highlights the increased interest in and appetite for collecting non-Western art, the strengthening of the gallery scene beyond the traditional centres of the art world, and the role Art Dubai plays as a truly global art fair."

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1760955/Art_Dubai.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1760932/Art_Dubai_Athr_Gallery.jpg

Contact:press@artdubai.ae

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltroAltroAltro Art Dubai art articolo March 9
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro benzina, "+13% da inizio 2022"
News to go
Povertà in Italia, aumentano gli indigenti nel 2022
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 8 marzo
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Biden: "Stop importazioni di petrolio russo"
News to go
M5S, Tribunale Napoli rigetta ricorso Conte: vertici restano congelati
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Zelensky: "Pronti a discutere su Crimea e Donbass"
News to go
Ucraina, Unicef: "Situazione bambini sempre più disperata"
News to go
Per 8 marzo Milano in piazza contro guerra e per le donne
News to go
Torna la Champions League
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, anziani cacciano soldati da giardino - Video
News to go
Violenze sulle donne, il report: 119 donne uccise nel 2021
News to go
Maxi frode nel settore auto, denunciate 45 persone e 21 società
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza