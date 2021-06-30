Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 30 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 22:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:04 Green pass e discoteca, Sileri: "Per ora ok dopo prima dose"

21:02 Siena, annullato il Palio del 16 agosto

20:56 Bill Cosby è libero: l'attore lascia il carcere

20:56 M5S, Patuanelli si schiera con Crimi

20:15 A Taormina arriva 'The Place', fashion event con Silvia Berri

20:11 M5S, Conte: "Grillo non dica falsità su di me"

19:58 Covid oggi Sicilia, 142 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 30 giugno

19:50 Cogne, la villetta del delitto resta alla famiglia Franzoni

19:39 M5S, Grillo: "Non sono padre padrone, agito col cuore"

19:30 Cashback sospeso per 6 mesi, le ragioni di Draghi

19:14 Covid, in Gb 26mila nuovi contagi: mai così tanti dal 29 gennaio

19:08 M5S, è showdown Grillo-Conte: tra eletti inizia la conta, ecco i numeri

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Ascend receives quality award from General Motors

30 giugno 2021 | 20.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HOUSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials has received the General Motors 2020 Supplier Quality Excellence Award for its Pensacola, Florida, polyamide 66 plant. The award recognizes GM suppliers who meet or exceed the company's rigorous quality performance criteria and support multiple functions across GM's organization.

A worker packages polymer at Ascend's Pensacola plant. The plant is the largest integrated polyamide 66 production facility in the world and was recently recognized by GM with a Quality Supplier Award

Ascend, the largest fully integrated producer of polyamide 66 resin, produces materials used to make parts that improve the safety, performance and fuel efficiency of automobiles, from fasteners and electrical connectors to airbags and radiator end tanks.

"Customer-focused is one of our core values at Ascend and it means that everything we do is in service to our customers," said Phil Jeszke, automotive segment lead at Ascend. "The strength of our relationship with GM is built on partnerships throughout the production chain focused on quality and performance, from the materials to the design and manufacturing."

This year's award marks the second consecutive year Ascend has been recognized by GM.

"We strive to be a strategic partner to our customers, helping them drive growth," said Isaac Khalil, senior vice president for polyamides at Ascend. "We've spent the last several years investing in our global footprint, product portfolio and technical resources in order to provide our customers with the materials and support they need. We value the recognition from GM and look forward to continue to support them."

About Ascend Performance MaterialsAscend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with nine global manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and China. Our 2,600-person global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Ally Jahn, +1 713-210-9809, ajahn@ascendmaterials.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555376/Pensacola_manufacturing__14.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN29690 en US Auto_E_Motori Meccanica Meccanica Altro Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza award recognizes GM General Motors receives quality award meet
Vedi anche
News to go
Sedicenne uccisa, il giovane fermato resta in carcere
News to go
Confindustria, Pil Italia in grande ripresa
News to go
Santa Maria Capua Vetere, agenti sospesi: Cartabia durissima
News to go
Euro 2020, Inghilterra a Roma per i quarti. Governo Gb ai tifosi: "Non andate"
News to go
Vaccino Covid in vacanza e Green Pass europeo, si parte
News to go
Canada, caldo record: quasi 50 gradi
News to go
Licenziamenti, accordo tra governo e parti sociali
News to go
Strage di migranti al largo di Lampedusa
News to go
Euro 2020, cresce l'attesa per i quarti di finale
Covid, presto disponibili 5 terapie
News to go
Cashback della discordia
News to go
Variante Delta corre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza