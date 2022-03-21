Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 21 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 18:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:22 Omicron 2, Lopalco: "Siamo a innesco nuova ondata"

18:19 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Mosca: "Useremo ancora missile ipersonico Kinzhal"

18:18 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Amy Schumer vuole Zelensky a cerimonia Oscar

18:09 Delon al figlio Anthony: "Se entro in coma, stacca la spina"

18:08 Ucraina, deputata: "Nostre forze non si ritireranno da Mariupol, embargo contro Mosca"

18:03 Covid oggi Lombardia, 2.544 contagi e 15 morti. A Milano 556 casi

17:42 Covid oggi Italia, 32.573 contagi e 119 morti: bollettino 21 marzo

17:22 Covid oggi Piemonte, 2.315 contagi e 7 morti: bollettino 21 marzo

17:16 Maneskin, ecco tour mondiale: via da Seattle 31 ottobre e niente Russia

17:09 Covid oggi Campania, 3.500 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 21 marzo

17:08 Omicron 2 contagia come morbillo: un positivo ne infetta 18

17:08 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Patuanelli: "No carenza alimentari in Italia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Ascend to acquire Formulated Polymers Ltd.

21 marzo 2022 | 14.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HOUSTON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials has reached an agreement to acquire Formulated Polymers Ltd., a leading engineered materials manufacturer in Chennai, India. Expected to close on May 1, this acquisition will establish Ascend's first manufacturing base in the subcontinent and strengthen Ascend's global reach in the electrical and e-mobility application space.

The deal includes a worldscale manufacturing facility in Chennai as well as several warehouses throughout India. Formulated Polymers is currently a licensee of Ascend's Starflam® flame-retardant polyamides.

"Demand for our materials in India is strong and growing," said Phil McDivitt, Ascend's president and CEO. "The team at Formulated Polymers has built an excellent, diversified business with a proven track record of technology development in polyamides. We are excited to build on their expertise to drive additional value-added growth in India and beyond."

Ascend, a fully integrated producer of durable engineered materials, has grown its global production footprint with five acquisitions over the last four years, each focused on specific synergies with the company's core business. This acquisition provides a significant growth opportunity for Ascend in India, one of the highest growth economies in the world.

"Being customer-focused is one of our values," said John Saunders, Ascend's vice president for Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and India. "We look forward to supporting our customers in a fast-growing market by continuing to invest in capacity, technical resources and product development to meet their needs."

Ascend is set to close on its previously announced acquisition in San Jose Iturbide, Mexico on April 1.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and China. Our growing global workforce makes the engineered materials, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability, inclusion and diversity, and to the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Alison Jahn, +1 713-210-9809 ajahn@ascendmaterials.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326397/ASCEND_Logo.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
e mobility application space manufacturer in Chennai acquire Formulated Polymers Ltd. Houston
Vedi anche
News to go
Santo Sepolcro, al via scavi coordinati da Sapienza
News to go
Lavoro, Orlando: "Tavolo con parti sociali convocato in modo permanente"
News to go
Blitz carabinieri fra stand fiera, maxi sequestro di avorio a Parma
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Zelensky: "Ue chiuda ogni commercio con Russia"
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, da guerra probabile impatto su imprese e risparmi famiglie
News to go
Napoli, piazza spaccio detenuti carcere Secondigliano: 20 indagati
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime notizie
News to go
Carburanti, sconto 25 centesimi delude consumatori
News to go
Covid Lazio, ultimo bollettino
News to go
Zelensky: "Colloquio con Putin o rischio guerra mondiale"
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, colpi dal mare verso Odessa - Video
News to go
Google-Meta, Ue indaga su accordo pubblicità
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza