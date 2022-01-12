Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 12 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 16:47
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:49 Variante Omicron, Bolsonaro minimizza: "È la benvenuta"

16:47 Frasi contro Sassoli, no vax Franzoni denunciato

16:43 Covid oggi Italia, "curva non si invertirà prima di febbraio"

16:38 Covid oggi Sardegna, 1.307 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 12 gennaio

16:35 Covid oggi Emilia Romagna, 18.631 contagi e 19 morti: bollettino 12 gennaio

16:33 Quirinale, Berlusconi chiama Salvini: vertice venerdì con Meloni

16:32 Covid oggi Vda, 622 contagi e un morto: bollettino 12 gennaio

16:26 Covid oggi Campania, 27.034 contagi e 20 morti: bollettino 12 gennaio

16:23 Covid e sport, protocollo: stop con 35% positivi, tamponi e uso Ffp2

16:21 Covid oggi Fvg, 4.651 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 12 gennaio

15:53 David Sassoli, eurodeputato Afd esulta: "Finalmente se n'è andato"

15:52 Covid oggi Italia, Speranza: "Fase nuova e molto complessa"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Biotalys and Olon Enter into Long-Term Partnership for the Production of Protein-Based Biocontrols

12 gennaio 2022 | 12.32
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Relying on its leading expertise in microbial fermentation, Olon Group will manufacture Biotalys' biocontrols beginning with Evoca

Major step forward in terms of production efficiency and scalability

MILAN, Italy, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with protein-based biocontrol solutions, and Olon, a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organization, today announced a long-term strategic partnership for the manufacturing of Biotalys' biocontrol products. The partnership is driven by the common vision of transforming food protection with unique protein-based biocontrol solutions and secures the global supply of Biotalys' Evoca™*, the first protein-based biocontrol in the Biotalys pipeline, aims to provide fruit and vegetable growers with a new rotation partner in integrated pest management (IPM) programs. It helps control diseases thus reducing the dependency on chemical pesticides with corresponding residues in harvested produce while offering a distinctive new tool to manage pathogen resistance development.

Under the partnership, Olon will produce the active ingredient of Evoca at its world-class biotech manufacturing sites in Capua and Settimo Torinese (Italy), two centers of excellence in the microbial fermentation field meeting the highest quality standards. Relying on experience gained over more than 50 years, Olon's expertise includes extensive know-how of microbial fermentation, one of the most eco-friendly and sustainable technologies capable of significantly reducing the overall environmental impact.

In Capua, Olon's fermentation facility operates a range of bioreactors of up to 35m³, while the facility in Settimo Torinese envisages production in batches of up to 112m³ – far above the capacity reached until now for Biotalys' products. This upscaling therefore signifies a major step forward in terms of production efficiency and scalability of protein-based biocontrols.

"Biotalys' protein-based biocontrols are a promising new class of products to help growers protect their crops in an environmentally sustainable way," said Paolo Tubertini, CEO of Olon. "They perfectly match with our long-term plan that focuses on novel biotech solutions and, consequently, the expansion of our capacity to support innovative biotech companies to accelerate the development of new products in a more sustainable way. According to this strategy we offer one the biggest platform of microbial fermentation production globally. It means the application of sustainable biotechnology to industrialization."

CONTACT: Sabrina Spina, sspina@olonspa.it, mobile +39 338.6674289 www.olonspa.com

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Olon Enter into Long Term Partnership for the Production Long Term Partnership expertise perizia
Vedi anche
Quirinale, Costa: "Ondata covid non interferirà con voto"
News to go
Covid Italia, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Variante Omicron, Fauci: "Alla fine troverà tutti"
News to go
Morto David Sassoli, presidente del Parlamento europeo
Quirinale, Costa: "Serve ampia condivisione"
News to go
Scoperta piattaforma scommesse on line, 33 arresti
News to go
Covid Milano, da 14 gennaio riapre l'ospedale in Fiera
News to go
Migranti, Frontex: in 2021 quasi 200mila arrivi in Ue
Sassoli, il ricordo del Tg1: "David sempre un nostro collega" - Video
News to go
Abusi minori, Papa: "Dolore constatare come si siano consumati"
News to go
Imprese, è allarme costo energia per il 2022
News to go
Covid, vescovo Teano vieta a sacerdoti non vaccinati distribuzione ostia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza