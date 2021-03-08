Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 08 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 19:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:27 Vaccino Covid, il punto a Palazzo Chigi

19:27 Covid, allarme terapie intensive in Italia

19:19 Covid Marche, zona rossa per province Fermo e Pesaro Urbino

18:53 Covid, morto neonato di 37 giorni: choc in Grecia

18:48 Covid, Berlusconi: "Riapertura lontana, stagione sacrifici non è finita"

18:26 Covid Usa, superati i 29 milioni di contagi

18:15 Covid Milano, 676 nuovi contagi in città e provincia

18:12 Covid Sicilia, 515 nuovi contagi e 19 morti: bollettino 8 marzo

18:05 Covid Lazio, oggi 1.175 contagi e 22 morti: bollettino. Roma sotto 500 casi

17:59 Covid Veneto, 757 contagi e 12 morti: bollettino 8 marzo

17:50 Covid Campania, 1.644 nuovi contagi e 41 morti: bollettino

17:40 Covid Lombardia, 2.301 nuovi casi e 52 morti: bollettino 8 marzo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

BMO Financial Group Proxy Circular Now Available

08 marzo 2021 | 18.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TORONTO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today announced that it has filed its 2021 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Proxy Circular with applicable securities regulators. 

BMO's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. EDT. The Management Proxy Circular contains key information for shareholders on the meeting, including the items to be voted on, which are the election of directors, the appointment of auditors, the advisory vote on the bank's approach to executive compensation, and one shareholder proposal.  A detailed description of these items is contained in the circular.

This year, BMO is using notice-and-access to deliver the circular to its shareholders. The circular can be found online: on the BMO Annual Meeting website at www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting; on the website of BMO's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada at www.envisionreports.com/BMO2021; on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Shareholders can request a paper copy free of charge as described in the circular.

BMO encourages shareholders to vote by proxy as early as possible to ensure their shares are represented at the meeting. Shareholders can join the meeting and ask questions through a live webcast or participate by teleconference. Shareholders can access the webcast platform, related instructions and dial-in information on the Annual Meeting website. Please check the website regularly for updates.

About BMO Financial GroupServing customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $973 billion as of January 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

For News Media Inquiries: Paul Lehmann, Toronto, paul.lehmann@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Inquiries: Christine Viau, Head, Investor Relations, Toronto, christine.viau@bmo.com, (416) 867-6956; Bill Anderson, Director, Investor Relations, Toronto, Bill2.Anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834, Internet: www.bmo.com, Twitter: @BMOMedia

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
EN02045 en US Economia_E_Finanza Management Proxy Circular it has filed Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders Circular Now Available
Vedi anche
Sanremo 2021, respinti 4 attacchi informatici
Sanremo 2021, Ibra e il monologo: "Ecco perché sono al Festival"
Pd, Sardine: Santori e Cristallo col sacco a pelo al Nazareno
Toti su proteste Sanremo: "Ci battiamo per i ristori"
Sanremo 2021, Ibra in ritardo: arriva in moto al Festival
Lega
Dimissioni Zingaretti, Salvini: "Mi dispiace per partiti che litigano"
MasterChef, ecco chi ha vinto: l'annuncio
Zingaretti si dimette, Fiorello si sente in colpa
Spaccio di droga, armi e rapine: 14 arresti a Palermo
Sanremo 2021, il trio Fiorello-Pausini-Amadeus
Sanremo 2021, Fiorello e il messaggio di Draghi
Sanremo, il 'ristorante dei cantanti': "La chiusura è una scorrettezza"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza