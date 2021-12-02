Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 02 Dicembre 2021
10:51
comunicato stampa

Borussia Dortmund and InstaForex announce extension of successful partnership

02 dicembre 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

InstaForex and Borussia Dortmund are extending their efficacious cooperation.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the top European football clubs and one of the leading international brokers are eager to continue their fruitful cooperation to notch up success in the third consecutive football season.

InstaForex has been the official partner of the football club in Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) since 2019.

The partnership was prolonged after a triumphant year for both brands. Borussia won the German Cup for the fifth time and InstaForex significantly expanded its customer base. InstaForex's clients also benefited from the partnership, enjoying VIP-experiences at the club's stadium as well as a joint charity event with the club's legend Jan Koller.

"We appreciate the trust InstaForex has placed in us and are excited about the extension of our partnership. We look forward to further developing our presence with InstaForex and achieving success together," said Benedikt Scholz, BVB's Head of International & New Business.

Commenting on the extension of the partnership, Ildar Sharipov, President of InstaFintech Group, said: "We have developed a unique and very productive tandem with Borussia. So, we are very happy to continue our cooperation. We always strive to build strong, long-lasting relationships with our partners."

InstaForex provides excellent opportunities for trading on a cutting-edge platform that opens access to global financial markets. The online broker with convenient desktop and mobile interfaces offers a wide range of trading instruments, learning resources, and ultimate data protection. The broker never rests on its laurels. It is improving its services and products to keep the pace with the financial world, which is now developing faster than ever.

About InstaForex

InstaForex is an online broker that provides financial services, including trading forex, CFDs, stocks, futures, options, and cryptocurrencies. As a member of InstaFintech financial group with many years of experience, it offers beneficial trading conditions to suit the needs of savvy traders and investors as well as newcomers to financial markets. InstaForex is also famous for its passion for sports and cooperates with the talented athletes in a wide variety of sports. InstaForex Loprais Team and its leader Ales Loprais have achieved impressive results in the Dakar Rally, one of the most prestigious races in the world. Among InstaForex partners are 3-time Olympic Medalist Yulia Efimova, 8-time German Champion Borussia Dortmund, and World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1701042/InstaForex.jpg  Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1701043/InstaForex_and_Borussia.jpg

 

 

