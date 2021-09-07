Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 07 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 22:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:57 Decreto green pass, verso Cdm giovedì. Maggioranza divisa

20:50 Speranza: "Valutazioni su obbligo vaccinale, mai parlato di lockdown"

20:42 Obbligo vaccinale, Cgil: "Governo e Parlamento se ne assumano la responsabilità"

19:50 Salvini vs Lamorgese: "Ottimo ministro per i punkabbestia di mezza Europa"

19:27 Caso tamponi, rinviati a Corte Federale Appello Figc ricorsi Lazio e Lotito

19:09 Osimhen, Corte appello Figc accoglie ricorso Napoli: ci sarà contro la Juve

18:45 Roma, CasaPound: "Candidati nei municipi? Nessun accordo ma scelte individuali"

18:24 Urbino, 21enne causa incidente e fugge: alla vista dei carabinieri si uccide

18:17 Omicidio Verona, Chiara Ugolini aveva straccio imbevuto di candeggina in bocca

18:09 Rdc, Patuanelli: "Salvini non ha mai lavorato e vuole abolirlo"

18:02 Covid, Russo (Ancc-Coop): "In Italia si respira spirito nuovo"

17:55 Covid, Pedroni (Coop): "E' importante la voglia di ripartire"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Casumo player hits jackpot - wins close to €7.6 million with slot game

07 settembre 2021 | 20.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

IS-SWIEQI, Malta, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday the 21st of July, 2021 at 10:57 AM, a casino player from Finland had only just registered an account with Casumo when winning the life-changing sum of €7,595,435 - the very next day!

Once in a lifetimeThe player managed to win a total of almost €7.6 million within 24 hours after signing up. All this while playing the popular, Viking-themed progressive jackpot slot Hall of Gods.

Though it may seem to be a once in a lifetime occurrence, it certainly isn't the first time that a player managed to win a progressive jackpot of this magnitude at Casumo. Since the online casino's launch in 2012, there have been over 11 progressive Mega Jackpots won by Casumo players, totalling the amount of well over €35 million.

Fact box: Previous progressive jackpot wins at CasumoSeptember 19th 2019 - 3.041.054,79 € on a 0,50 € spin on Joker Millions.November 17th 2017 - £6,373,373.03 on a £4.00 spin on Hall of Gods.August 17th 2017 - £2,767,467.00 on a £3.00 spin on Mega Fortune Dreams.April 4th 2017 - 4.621.607,81 € on a 1,00 € spin on Mega Fortune Dreams.

About CasumoCasumo is one of the most distinctive, innovative online casino brands and Sportsbook operators in Europe. Its mission is to continue to stay at the forefront of innovation and offer their players a diverse and dynamic playing experience that really means something to them. Today, the Casumo product is available in all core markets, including UK, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany, Spain and Canada. Casumo Services Limited hold licenses in Malta, Sweden, Spain, Denmark and the United Kingdom. These licenses are the backbone of their operations and regulate the company so that they're able to maintain a safe and secure gambling environment and offer a fully compliant website.

Casumo is a multiple award-winning online casino based in Malta. By combining social and real money gaming, Casumo has built the world's first casino adventure, where the player not only collects winnings, but also points and trophies for each round played. Through design, technology & innovation Casumo has become one of the most distinctive, innovative online casino brands and Sportsbook operators in Europe. Since the launch in 2012, Casumo continues to be one of the fastest growing online casino operators in Europe. For more information, visit www.casumo.com.

18+. Please gamble responsibly, www.begambleaware.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1345372/Casumo_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN98221 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo Turismo ICT ICT Casumo player hits jackpot very next day Finlandia giocatore
Vedi anche
News to go
Giro del mondo in solitaria, la sfida di Zara
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Paura per Pelè, operato per sospetto tumore al colon
New sto go
Afghanistan, protesta contro il Pakistan a Kabul
News to go
Obbligo vaccinale, per l'Ema "decisione spetta a stati"
Locatelli: "Avanti così e mascherine via a fine 2022"
News to go
Green pass, governo lavora su estensione
News to go
Scuola, "il 13 si riparte con tutti gli insegnanti in cattedra"
News to go
Ue, da settembre meno metalli pesanti nei cibi prodotti in Europa
News to go
Pil, Ocse: per l'Italia crescita del 5,9% nel 2021
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Spagna, a Valencia edizione atipica per Las Fallas
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza