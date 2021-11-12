Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 12 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 10:28
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:28 Aguero, ipotesi ritiro dal calcio per problemi cuore

10:18 Covid oggi Russia, 40.123 contagi e 1.235 morti

10:16 Aviaria, Ricciardi: "Speriamo non ci sia salto di specie da animale a uomo"

09:51 Covid oggi Italia, Calabria unica regione a rischio basso

09:36 Covid oggi Repubblica Ceca, oltre 10mila nuovi contagi

09:21 Covid Germania oggi, oltre 48.500 contagi in 24 ore: il bollettino

09:21 Covid oggi Italia, quasi tutte le regioni a rischio moderato

08:51 Napoli, agguato in sala giochi: ucciso 38enne

08:44 Covid oggi Italia, Rt sale. Aumentano ricoveri e terapie intensive

08:30 Ciclone in arrivo e weekend di pioggia battente, ecco dove

08:03 Terza dose vaccino, Speranza: "Presto obbligatoria per medici"

07:48 No Green pass Milano, giornalisti aggrediti: perquisizioni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CCTV+: CPC plenum passes landmark resolution

12 novembre 2021 | 07.34
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) concluded its sixth plenary session in Beijing on Thursday, adopting a resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC's 100 years of endeavors and deciding to convene the 20th National Congress of the CPC in the second half of 2022.

According to a communique released immediately after the closure of the four-day session, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a work report on behalf of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and made explanations on the draft resolution at the plenary session.

The session adopted a resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC's 100 years of endeavors and passed a resolution on convening the 20th National Congress of the CPC in the second half of 2022 in Beijing.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDfOmCp7Hr4

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDfOmCp7Hr4

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
plenary session in Beijing CPC plenum passes major achievements Pechino
Vedi anche
News to go
Concessioni balneari, sentenza su proroga fa discutere
News to go
Covid, a San Pietro test gratuiti per senzatetto
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Aviaria, massima allerta nel veronese e nel padovano
News to go
Draghi ai sindaci: "Il successo del Pnrr è nelle vostre mani"
News to go
Ue, previsioni: Pil Italia rivisto a +6,2% nel 2021
News to go
Codice della strada, nuove regole e multe
News to go
Covid, Bulgaria chiede aiuti all'Unione europea
News to go
Covid, crollo prime dosi del 75% in tre settimane
News to go
Bielorussia, Lukashenko minaccia stop a gas verso Ue
News to go
Terrorismo, blitz Ros contro anarco - insurrezionalisti
News to go
E' sempre Trento la città più green d'Italia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza