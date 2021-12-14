Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 14 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 16:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:51 Green pass, revoca a positivi: ok del Garante privacy

16:48 Covid oggi Emilia, 1.845 contagi e 23 morti: bollettino 14 dicembre

16:32 Zambrano (Cni): 'Sismabonus è un risparmio, non un costo per Stato'

16:26 Renoldi Bracco: "Dal 2023 nuovo mezzo di contrasto più efficace"

16:24 Focolaio covid Nba, stop partite Chicago Bulls

16:14 Covid Usa oggi e variante Omicron, "in arrivo nuova grande ondata"

16:09 Indagine EY-Swg: "Pandemia ha influito su abitudini consumo, ruolo aziende strategico"

16:03 Covid Svizzera oggi, 8.163 contagi: via libera a vaccini bimbi 5-11

16:00 Variante Omicron Gb, "contagi raddoppiano ogni due giorni"

15:56 Covid oggi Alto Adige, 473 contagi: bollettino 14 dicembre

15:49 Covid oggi VdA, 103 contagi: bollettino 14 dicembre

15:42 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 239 contagi: bollettino 14 dicembre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Celeb-Beloved LILYSILK Offers Up to 40% Off this Christmas

14 dicembre 2021 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand, recently sported by a number of A-listers and world-class singers, including Meghan Trainor, Melissa Rauch, Gwyneth Paltrowand Nina Dobrev, is excited to announce the rolling out of its Christmas deals.

Among all LILYSILK products, the 22 Momme Chic Trimmed Silk Pajamas Set is most popular since GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Meghan Trainor wore it in her My Kind of Present music video, while actress, producer and writer Melissa Rauch wore one in an Oscar's Kids Pajama Party charity event supporting childhood cancer patients.

   

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow said on Instagram she'd like to stay in bed all morning in her 22MM Gold Piping Silk Pajamas Set, while Nina Dobrev snuggled with her dog Maverick on Instagram before stepping outside wearing a Ribbed Pure Cashmere Hoodie, Classic Double Breasted Silk Trench Coat, and V Neck Front and Back Silk Camisole.

Though LILYSILK is a celeb-beloved brand, shoppers won't need a "celebrity" budget to score similar outfits this Christmas. From now until December 22, shoppers can enjoy special Christmas deals: $10 off purchases over $200, $20 off purchases over $400, and $30 off purchases over $600. For each category, fans can enjoy:

With a mission to inspire people to live better and more sustainable lives, LILYSILK insists on the highest standard of quality control. LILYSILK Fibers are 100% sourced from natural premium materials. Its innovative LILYÁUREA™ solution, which generates its natural color from undyed golden cocoons produced by the offspring of wild silkworms, is especially suitable for those who have sensitive skin or colorant allergies. The LILYÁUREA silk adds the stunning, iridescent sheen of its fibers while the antibacterial feature provides the ultimate caring for customers.

Other hot sellers include:

RE/LILYSILK SeriesLILYÁUREA™LILYSHEENA™The Embrace Ensemble Cashmere Series

ABOUT LILYSILK

LILYSILK is one of the world's leading silk brands with a mission to inspire people to live better lives and adapt to a more sustainable lifestyle. The brand crafts products from the finest natural fibers and is committed to a zero-waste policy whilst delivering exceptional services. LILYSILK aims to bring customers the ultimate comfort in every passing moment - every day and forevermore, to live spectacularly.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1708991/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1708992/image_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1708993/image_3.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Moda AltroAltro Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza world class singers world's leading silk brand world terra
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, obbligo vaccinale scuola: regole da domani
News to go
Multa ai commercianti che non accettano il bancomat
News to go
Stato emergenza 2022, verso ok proroga
News to go
Stop ai licenziamenti su WhatsApp e Teams
News to go
Torino, sgominata banda specializzata in furti ad anziani
Giornalista Tg1 sequestrata in Romania da senatrice no vax - Video
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 13 dicembre
News to go
Disoccupazione in calo in terzo trimestre 2021
News to go
Qualità della vita, Trieste al primo posto in Italia
News to go
Covid oggi Regno Unito, primo morto per variante Omicron
News to go
Draghi vede Conte: focus su manovra e pandemia
News to go
Champions League, il sorteggio bis degli ottavi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza