Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 15:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:27 Covid Friuli, 252 nuovi contagi e 7 morti: bollettino

15:16 Covid Abruzzo, 438 nuovi contagi e 6 morti: bollettino

15:12 Covid Gb, Johnson: "Riapriremo a tappe"

15:08 Crisanti: "Rischiamo 40mila casi al giorno a metà marzo"

15:00 "Bannon pensava che Trump fosse affetto da demenza"

14:43 Berlusconi: "Draghi delinea Italia capace di rialzarsi e ripartire"

14:30 M5S, addio capo politico: via libera a governance a 5

14:22 Variante inglese Covid, Iss: "Aumento rischio ricoveri e morti"

14:20 Australian Open, Tsitsipas in semifinale: battuto Nadal

14:13 Zaia-Di Lorenzo, botta e risposta su vaccini e truffe

13:59 Discorso Draghi, riforma fisco: cosa cambierà

13:57 Covid, calo memoria e 'nebbia mentale': le conseguenze del virus

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

CEO of leading teleradiology provider joins Aidoc to support European expansion Alexander Böhmcker joins as VP Europe

17 febbraio 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK and BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc, the leading provider of AI solutions for medical imaging, announced today the hire of Alexander Böhmcker to head up the expansion of Aidoc's European Division alongside Jeremy De Sy, Director of Sales Europe. Prior to joining Aidoc, Böhmcker had spent over a decade as the CEO of Telemedicine Clinic (TMC), a leading pan-European Teleradiology and pathology-reporting provider with a network of over 300 sub-specialized doctors, serving over a 100 European hospitals.

 

Aidoc Logo

 

"I am excited to join Aidoc at this stage in their European expansion" Böhmcker says. "After seeing the value of AI first-hand as an Aidoc customer, I am convinced that the company's solutions will become standard of care in diagnostics. I will get an opportunity to meet our customers at the virtual ECR next month where we will be showcasing the most comprehensive solutions for addressing critical conditions in medical imaging in a timely and efficient manner. Aidoc has a leading position in the field, and the fantastic team I am joining has already made me feel at home."

Aidoc is the leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions for enterprise imaging - helping physicians expedite patient treatment and improve quality of care. The company has 9 CE marked and 6 FDA cleared solutions for the prioritization, detection and communication of acute abnormalities in CT scans, and is in clinical use at over 500 leading medical centers worldwide.

With Aidoc's revenue quadrupling in 2020, Europe now accounts for approximately one third of the company's current customers, and has been implemented in University hospitals such as Antwerp, Basel, and Brussels, Unfallkrankenhaus Berlin, and leading Teleradiology companies TMC and Imadis.

"As the demand for Aidoc solutions grows in the European market, it became critical for us to increase our commitment and investment in the region to address the needs of our current and prospective customers" Aidoc CEO, Elad Walach, says. "We are excited that we could attract Alex to join, I am convinced that he will be instrumental to expand our European presence."

About Aidoc: www.aidoc.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274791/Aidoc_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza fornitore d'accesso provider serving over leading pan European Teleradiology
Vedi anche
Draghi e i numeri della pandemia, Giorgetti corregge
"Posso sedermi?", i dubbi di Draghi al Senato
Draghi: "Scelta euro è irreversibile"
Draghi ringrazia Conte, applausi e buu al Senato
Etna in eruzione, il cielo si incendia
Sicilia
Etna in eruzione, colonna di fumo e lava
'Ndrangheta, colpo a cosca Forastefano: 17 arresti
Luciana Littizzetto e la lettera a Draghi: "Ci piaci, Mario..."
Che tempo che fa
Covid, Ricciardi: "Politica restia a dire la verità"
Conte, il saluto: via da Palazzo Chigi tra gli applausi
Governo Draghi, foto di gruppo: il 'backstage'
Torino-Bardonecchia, incidente con 25 auto: 2 morti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza