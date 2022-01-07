Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 07 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 11:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:15 Galli: "Positivo a covid con Omicron, sono stato una schifezza"

11:15 Kazakistan, Tokayev: "Ho dato ordine di sparare senza preavviso"

11:05 Covid oggi Israele, sfiorati i 17mila contagi: nuovo record

10:59 Milano, 28enne accoltella i genitori in casa

10:59 Covid Germania oggi, 56mila contagi e 264 morti in 24 ore

10:50 Pioggia, freddo e neve sul weekend: il meteo fino al 10 gennaio

10:42 Assegno unico figli 2022: Isee, Inps, importo

10:40 Covid Italia, "200mila contagi ieri sottostimati, è inizio onda d'urto"

10:25 Mattarella: "Tricolore simbolo di popolo tenace che affronta sfide"

10:15 Covid oggi Italia, 10 regioni e province a rischio alto

10:00 Covid oggi Toscana, 7.567 contagi: bollettino 7 gennaio

09:39 Covid oggi Italia, raddoppia incidenza: forte aumento Rt a 1,43

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CES 2022: Coway's Latest Air Solutions Help European Homes Live Better

07 gennaio 2022 | 09.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Following a successful showcase at CES 2022, Coway now aims to introduce Europe to smart home products for healthier living

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., "The Best Life Solution Company," has been showcasing its latest home health appliance innovations at CES 2022 this week. The company's mattresses, water purifiers, air purifiers and bidets were considered some of the event's must-see innovations.

 

"Our mission has always been to make people's lives better and healthier, and we're excited to showcase our latest innovations and designs at CES 2022 and online," said Rodney Ryu, the Managing Director of Coway Europe B.V. "Creating healthy home environments is now more vital than ever before, and better air, water and sleep can be transformative. We hope our smart home products empower users to live healthier."

Coway's Powerful Air Purity Solutions Reach Europe

Coway is a Korean home health appliances company with over 30 years of experience manufacturing air purifiers, water purifiers, bidets, mattresses, and more. Coway has Asia's largest air and water specialised R&D centre, holding over 4,200 intellectual properties and patents. Selling over a million air purifiers per year in over 60 countries, Coway is a leader in the air filtration industry.

Since first entering the market in 2010, Coway has held a prevalent position in Northern Europe's air purification sector. The premium 'Airmega' line has been a hit in Scandinavian households, praised for outstanding air filtration capacity and customer-friendly functionality. Coway expanded to Europe in 2021 with product launches on Amazon.

About Airmega Air Purifiers – For All Households and Businesses

Coway brought its most loved and best-selling air purifiers to Europe, including Airmega 150(Cartridge), Airmega Jet(Mini Storm), Airmega Mighty, Airmega 300S, and Airmega Hue&Healing.

Airmega 150Airmega Mighty (AP-1512HH)Airmega JetAirmega 300S Airmega Hue&Healing

Coway HyperCaptive™ Air Filtration System

What makes Coway air purifiers stand out is the latest HyperCaptive™ air filtration system. All Coway Airmega air purifiers are powered by this technology, which features a pre-filter, an activated carbon Filter and Green HEPA™ filter. The HyperCaptive™ Air Filtration system removes particles of nano-particles down to 0.01 micrometre, including allergen, bacteria, dander, dust, gas, mould and viruses, in the air to banish indoor air pollution. The system has proven effective by independent research laboratories in Korea, Japan and the USA.

Dedicated to making life healthier and more comfortable, Coway is launching new products in Europe, including Airmega 250 and water purifiers, in 2022.

For more information on Coway's currently available products, please visit Coway Website and Amazon.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivalled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan and Europe, based on the business success in Korea.

For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1721254/Coway_Airmega.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1395396/Logo_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza now aims Europa successful showcase at Europe to smart home products
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, Mattarella: "Da pandemia nuova consapevolezza futuro"
News to go
Covid scuola e rientro, i presidi: "Dad per 2-3 settimane"
News to go
Covid Lombardia, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 6 gennaio
News to go
Covid, medici Napoli: "Situazione critica, abbiamo bisogno d'aiuto"
News to go
Brasile, cancellato carnevale di Rio
News to go
Decreto Covid, da obbligo vaccino a super green pass: tutte le misure
News to go
Caso Djokovic, posticipata decisione su espulsione da Australia
News to go
Covid, imprese turistiche e d'intrattenimento in ginocchio in tutta Italia
News to go
Capitol Hill, un anno fa l'assalto al Campidoglio Usa
News to go
Addio a vecchia schedina, Totocalcio si rinnova
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza