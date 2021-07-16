Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 16 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 03:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:33 Variante Delta, Ricciardi: "Bloccare voli da Gb"

22:24 Nautica, il settore si evolve grazie all'IoT

22:10 Olanda, rischio inondazioni a Maastricht: evacuazione per 10mila persone

21:20 Rifiuti, no aree per discariche a Roma: si va verso Magliano

21:02 Superenalotto, nessun '6' né '5+1': jackpot sale a 55,6 mln di euro

21:00 Covid, Israele non esclude lockdown per festività settembre

20:12 Vaccino AstraZeneca e Johnson & Johnson, efficacia a lungo termine

20:10 M5S, Conte e Grillo siglano la pace: ex premier pronto a 'battaglia' su giustizia

20:00 Covid Cuba oggi, contagi aumentano e nuovo record morti

19:53 Ddl Zan, no emendamenti Pd. Rischio slittamento a settembre

19:51 Sindaco Imperia: "Il Beatrice tra le barche storiche di 'Vele d'epoca'"

19:50 Cino Ricci: "Bracco ha fatto benissimo a far rinascere il Beatrice e donarlo a Imperia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

CGTN：Bloomberg's COVID-19 ranking epitomizes 'business first, humans last'

16 luglio 2021 | 02.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, U.S. news agency Bloomberg published its Covid Resilience Ranking for June. The United States was ranked first.

Bloomberg's COVID-19 ranking epitomizes 'business first, humans last'

Bloomberg explains that the U.S. "reflects a best-case scenario of high vaccinations, a waning outbreak, flight capacity nearing full recovery, and few travel curbs on vaccinated people." Normalization, the ability to "turn back the clock and return to pre-pandemic times," is claimed to be the most important thing.

CGTN First Voice studied the metric used by Bloomberg to rank the countries and finds it has a very strong pro-business bias. Of the 12 components, only four measure "Quality of Life," and two of those could be counted as measuring economic activity. In this way, the U.S. having had the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the world and the more than 600,000 American lives lost barely register in the ranking.

And the ranking metric treats lockdown as a vice. The two additional metrics in this round that led to U.S. jumping to the first place are "the ease and moving in and out of a place" and "how much air travel has recovered." There are total of four components measuring the speed of lifting COVID-19 restrictions, treating this as if lifting them is "always and incontestably a good idea." Places that are still conducting lockdowns to fight the pandemic are penalized.

"Keep the economy humming; nothing else matters," CGTN First Voice wrote. "Bloomberg's COVID Resilience Ranking supports the policies of the previous administration."

In the United States, corporate interests have always had a high priority in politics and policy-making. Bloomberg's metrics reflect the same priority that the U.S. government has followed since the beginning of the outbreak.

The U.S. has been seeing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases due to the rapidly spreading Delta variant. The case numbers still rise at a speed of more than 30,000 cases each day. Hundreds of people are still dying due to the virus in the U.S. ABC reports that 30 percent of adults in the U.S. have not received a vaccine against COVID-19 and have no plan to do so.

"It is advocating the removal of epidemic-related barriers to doing business," CGTN First Voice concluded, "and this ranking destroys Bloomberg's credibility."

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-07-15/Bloomberg-s-COVID-19-ranking-epitomizes-business-first-humans-last--11Ut7LjJxYc/index.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574848/image.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN44619 en US Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT Politica_E_PA the United States news agency Bloomberg Stati Uniti d'America June
Vedi anche
Ddl Zan, Masini commossa al Senato
News to go
Il piano Ue sul clima, stop alle auto a benzina e diesel dal 2035
News to go
Alitalia, intesa con Ue: Ita operativa dal 15 ottobre
News to go
Covid e viaggi, l'avviso della Farnesina
News to go
Boutique del falso scoperta a Roma: una denuncia
News to go
Alluvione in Germania, cresce il bilancio delle vittime
News to go
Egitto, altri 45 giorni di carcere per Zaki
News to go
Green pass obbligatorio, la discussione in Italia
News to go
Islanda, successo per settimana lavorativa di 4 giorni
News to go
Tokyo 2021, ci saranno 384 italiani
News to go
Maltempo in Germania, 6 morti e più di 50 dispersi
News to go
Nasce la Maradona Cup
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza