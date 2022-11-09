Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 09 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:15
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:41 Camera, Rampelli e la battaglia contro l'inglese in Aula - Video

16:33 Midterm Usa 2022, "Trump livido per risultati, ha urlato contro tutti"

16:31 Nel 2050 2,3 mln italiani con demenza senile, per esperti è emergenza

16:26 'Lol: Chi ride è fuori', Prime Video svela concorrenti terza stagione

16:25 Covid oggi Calabria, 566 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 9 novembre

16:24 Quando Bush volle incontrare Falcone, il ricordo del giudice Balsamo

16:22 Covid oggi Lazio, 2.641 contagi e 3 morti: a Roma 1.458 casi

16:18 Volpetti (Philip Morris): "Iqos Iluma è tecnologia innovativa"

15:57 Spazio, Mimit conferma: "Urso sarà a ministeriale Esa a Parigi"

15:43 Migranti, Meloni: "Governo rispetta regole, divieto Ong è legittimo"

15:24 Ucraina, Russia si ritira da Kherson: l'annuncio

15:18 Camera, Tremonti eletto presidente della commissione Esteri

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

China's Central Academy of Fine Arts Unveils Global Website

09 novembre 2022 | 13.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA), China's most prestigious and renowned art academy, has launched a brand new website, CAFA Global. The online portal will serve as an authoritative channel for art lovers, art institutions, art colleges, as well as other organizations and individuals from all over the world who can now get to learn about the CAFA through the world wide web.

The institution will use the website to share content including international admissions information, school news, the latest research results, international cooperation projects, details of renowned faculty and alumni, and campus life updates. The move will raise the CAFA's exposure on a global scale while increasing visibility and attracting more international students to enroll. The website is live now at http://global.cafa.edu.cn/.

"The CAFA Global website, the window of the CAFA to the world, allows the world to learn about the history and contemporary development of this century-old highest art institution in China, especially its discipline construction, curriculum features, educational methods, as well as the works of teachers and students," said FAN Di'an, President of CAFA. "Additionally, the global Website provides an opportunity for us to communicate with art institutions and other institutions around the world on various common topics relevant to art and art education in the global context and establish future-oriented collaborations."

The CAFA is already home to a diverse and international atmosphere. Over 40% of CAFA faculty have experience working or studying overseas, instilling in them a global perspective. Indeed, many of them are world-renowned artists themselves.

For example, Liu Xiaodong, a professor in the oil painting department, is a much-celebrated Chinese contemporary artist. His large-scale works have been considered a kind of historical snapshot painting for the emerging world. He was also a leading figure during the emergence of Chinese Neo-Realist painters during the 1990s. Another example is Prof. Xu Bing, a heralded figure known for printmaking and installation art. He received a place in the MacArthur Fellows Program in 1999 and won the Fukuoka Prize in 2003.

Adding to the academy's international atmosphere, the CAFA organizes visits from many of the world's leading art masters who serve as visiting professors. One visiting professor was the Harvard University design educator Remment Koolhaas, a Dutch architect, architectural theorist, and urbanist, who has been awarded the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2000.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1942459/CAFA.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinas-central-academy-of-fine-arts-unveils-global-website-301672895.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT Politica_E_PA Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza as well as as articolo art
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus tv, risorse disponibili fino al 12 novembre
News to go
Bari, violenze su un detenuto: arrestati 3 agenti accusati di tortura
News to go
Migranti, Ocean Viking punta verso la Francia
News to go
Terremoto Marche, forte scossa al largo della costa pesarese
News to go
Midterm Usa, Repubblicani in vantaggio alla Camera ma nessuna 'ondata rossa'
News to go
Clima, accordo Ue su riduzione gas serra del 40%
News to go
Governo, incontro Meloni-sindacati: i temi sul tavolo
News to go
Incendi, 3 arresti a Frosinone
News to go
Navigator, presidio sindacale a Roma: "Serve soluzione strutturale"
News to go
Milano, muore a 14 anni investito da tram: sequestrate telecamere
News to go
Pnrr, Ue versa seconda tranche Italia
News to go
Lavoro, Italia intrappolata nella precarietà
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza