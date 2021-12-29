Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 29 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 11:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:03 Variante Omicron, Oms: "Rischio resta molto alto"

10:34 Maturità 2022, ecco come cambia: tutte le novità

10:26 Ricciardi: "Super green pass per tutto, anche lavoro"

10:17 Covid, Hugh Jackman positivo

10:10 Super green pass, Lopalco: "Sì per lavorare, non vaccinati problema"

09:54 Le imprese artigiane tornano a crescere, sono 9mila in più

09:50 Covid oggi Toscana, 7.304 contagi: bollettino 29 dicembre

09:44 E' morto John Madden: simbolo Nfl tra campo, tv e videogame

09:38 Variante Omicron, Bassetti: "Speriamo sostituisca la Delta"

09:30 Covid oggi Germania, 40mila contagi: cala incidenza

09:28 Vaccini covid, in Italia 109,6 milioni di somministrazioni

09:07 Lazio zona gialla "dal 3 gennaio"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CHTF2021 Opens in Shenzhen China

29 dicembre 2021 | 06.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 23rd China High-Tech Fair (CHTF2021) opened in Shenzhen, China on December 27, 2021.

CHTF 2021 includes both online and offline components spanning  five days and three days respectively. More than 1,900 domestic and foreign enterprises appeared on the first day of the CHTF's online exhibition, covering various high-tech fields such as the next generation of Internet and communications technology including cloud computing and 5G, and strategic emerging industries encompassing environmental protection, new energy vehicles, and aerospace.

Notable domestic corporate brands in attendance at this year's CHTF include Huawei, ZTE, Honor, and Changhong Group. They are joined by Tsinghua University, Peking University and other top academic institutions, while the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and other government departments also set up exhibitions.

As an internationally renowned science and technology event, CHTF provides an important stage for sharing critical insights into new market needs, future technology, and new trends in industry development. This year's CHFT is focused on a number of prominent themes rooted in China but with global relevance, such as "New Era, New Economy", "Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality", and "China's Smart Manufacturing". Popular buzzwords at the moment, such as the post-pandemic era and the metaverse, are firmly encapsulated by the hardcore scientific and technological innovation products and technologies on display at CHTF.

The international presence at CHTF 2021 is unique, with exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and foreign partners ongoing despite the global pandemic. Enterprises from 25 countris are displaying online, while delegations from 11 countries including Belgium, Brazil, Poland are exhibiting in person at Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center.

An integral component of CHTF is the China High-Tech Forum, which has become an essential platform for sharing the latest scientific and technological developments, understanding both the Chinese and global economy, and strengthening international technical and economic cooperation. This year's forum will be attended by nearly 50 experts, scholars, and business representatives.

Virtual Exhibition and Online Forum: https://online.chtf.com/pcen23/#/Home

Official Website: https://www.chtf.com/english/  Facebook: @CHTFChina LinkedIn: @China Hi-tech Fair

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1717378/1229_1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
China high tech Fair Cina Shenzhen opened in Shenzhen
Vedi anche
News to go
Apartheid, funerali di Desmond Tutu il 1 gennaio a Capetown
News to go
Covid Finlandia, stop ingresso a stranieri senza vaccino
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 28 dicembre
News to go
Covid Italia, Confesercenti: "Da gennaio in 200mila senza cassa integrazione"
News to go
Russia, Corte Suprema ordina chiusura Memorial International
News to go
Spettacolo e covid, appello operatori al governo
News to go
Morto Hugo Maradona, fratello del 'Pibe' aveva 52 anni
News to go
Contributi fotovoltaico senza requisiti, scatta sequestro
News to go
Google, Ue conferma multa da 2,42 mld
News to go
Covid Francia oggi, Castex: "Situazione delicata"
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 27 dicembre
News to go
Covid, firmato decreto da 100 mln per mense e ristorazione
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza