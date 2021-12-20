Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 20 Dicembre 2021
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ChurnZero Establishes New European Headquarters to Support Global Growth

20 dicembre 2021 | 09.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Customer Success software provider, ChurnZero, announces plans to open a new office in the Netherlands to support global expansion efforts in 2022.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, a leading Customer Success platform, today announced that it is establishing and investing in a new office in Amsterdam to help accelerate its global growth. The new office will support existing international clients, while also serving as a primary office for business development throughout Europe.

"Over the last few years, our customer base outside of North America has grown significantly," said You Mon Tsang, CEO and Co-founder of ChurnZero. "International expansion is a key focus area and we decided that the Netherlands was the best choice for us and our customers for our European headquarters. We were drawn by its convenient location, deep pool of multinational talent and focus on innovation."

The ChurnZero team is actively looking to hire local talent across various functions including Customer Success, Implementation, Customer Support, and Sales. To learn more about the open positions in the Netherlands and to apply to join the growing team, visit the careers page at churnzero.net/careers.

ChurnZero Inc. will remain headquartered in the United Stated at its Washington, D.C. location while ChurnZero B.V. will be headquartered in the Netherlands.

About ChurnZeroChurnZero is a real-time Customer Success platform that helps subscription businesses fight customer churn. Its software solutions allow businesses to understand how their customers use their product, assess their health, and their likelihood to renew, and give businesses the means to personalize the customer experience through timely and relevant touchpoints. ChurnZero is headquartered in Washington, DC and is backed by leading investment firms such as JMI Equity, Baird Capital, Grotech Ventures and Middleland Capital. For more information visit https://churnzero.net.

CONTACT:Cori Pearcepr@churnzero.net

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1712873/ChurnZero_Logo.jpg

