Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 23 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 14:43
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:40 "Vaccini covid non modificano Dna", vademecum Iss contro fake news

14:15 Scuola, Turi (Uil): "via firma da Protocollo se domani mancano garanzie rientro in sicurezza"

13:07 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 23 agosto

12:51 Vaccino Covid, Galli: "Seconda dose a guariti inutile e non priva di rischi"

12:51 Governo, Salvini a Palazzo Chigi da Draghi

12:49 Covid oggi Puglia, 144 contagi: bollettino 23 agosto

12:43 Scuola, Gissi (Cisl): "tamponi gratuiti non siano toppa, Ministero dia numeri certi non vaccinati"

12:39 Covid, lo studio: battaglia contro virus in naso e faringe

11:21 Covid oggi Toscana, 434 contagi: bollettino 23 agosto

11:17 Scuola: commissario Farmacap, 'test a tappeto prima rientro, regione Lazio recepisca proposta'

10:52 Afghanistan, Salvini e l'ambasciatore: "Nessun riconoscimento Talebani"

10:22 Rave Viterbo, D'Amato: "Festival dell'assurdo che andava evitato"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CINDE Announces: Costa Rica Ranks Top Spot in FDI Greenfield Performance

23 agosto 2021 | 14.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Costa Rica is the number one country in the world to attract greenfield investments.  The international magazine fDi Intelligence analyzed 84 countries in the 2021 Greenfield Performance Index in which Costa Rica climbed to the top with a score of 11.4.

"This puts it significantly ahead of the runners-up, Lithuania with 8.3 and the UAE with 7.1," reads the article released by fDi Intelligence and powered by fDi Markets.

Of the 84 countries, 64 had an index score greater than 1.0, while 20 had a score of 1.0 or lower. "Costa Rica is attracting 11 times the amount of greenfield foreign direct investment (FDI) that might be expected given the size of its economy," says the magazine.

Jorge Sequeira, Managing Director at CINDE, celebrated the ranking, "We proudly celebrate being the number one country in the world for attracting FDI greenfield. This is the result of Costa Rica's proven track record and excellent human talent offering, as well as the daily efforts of our CINDE team, recognized as the global leading FDI promotion agency, according to the International Trade Centre (ITC)."

He added, "Costa Rica's resilience, in the face of a global health crisis, has proven a determining factor in driving our goods and services exports: goods have a projected growth of 27%, as of July 2021, led by medical devices and significant increases in both the electronics and metalworking industries, which show a 41% and 63% increase, respectively, over 2020."

According to fDi Markets' data, Costa Rica featured 96 projects attracted in 2020.

"While this represents a drop of 7.7% from 2019, it remains the country's second-best year since records began in 2003 — a performance that stands out even more considering the challenging investment environment of last year, when greenfield FDI projects fell by about a third globally," reads the article.

"At CINDE, we continue to promote initiatives that pave the way for our country to insert itself into the knowledge economy and take advantage of our position as a global leader in sustainability, to provide a true return on investment, in triplicate: Planet, People, and Prosperity," concluded Sequeira.

Read the full article here >> https://www.fdiintelligence.com/article/80048 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA which Costa Rica Costa Rica attract Greenfield investments San José
Vedi anche
News to go
Afghanistan, premier sloveno: "Ue non aprirà corridoi umanitari". Sassoli risponde
News to go
Alluvioni in Tennessee, 22 vittime
News to go
Matera è la città più green
News to go
Kabul, scontro a fuoco all'aeroporto: un morto e 3 feriti
News to go
Italiani pronti a fare di più per il pianeta
News to go
Fisco, Cgia: con evasione sottratti 110 miliardi
News to go
Covid Italia, tasso di positività al 3,3%
News to go
Scuola, 350 milioni per avvio in sicurezza
News to go
Rihanna la donna più ricca della musica
News to go
Una pausa per migliorare glicemia e salute
News to go
Covid Italia, tasso di positività scende al 2,9%
News to go
Covid, studio: bimbi fino a 3 anni più contagiosi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza