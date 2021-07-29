Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 12:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:24 Covid, Gimbe: "+64,8% contagi in una settimana, siamo nella quarta ondata"

11:06 Gesesa illumina la storia del Sannio, nuova luce per l’Arco del Sacramento

10:55 'No Green pass' a Roma, Borghi: "Contro Draghi? Non strumentalizzare"

10:26 Morto Roberto Calasso, lo scrittore editore di Adelphi

10:20 Anvcg, tavola rotonda a Taormina per Giornata Internazionale vittime civili delle guerre

09:50 Terremoto in Alaska, magnitudo 8.2: allarme tsunami

08:29 Tokyo 2020, tiro a volo: storica medaglia per San Marino, Perilli bronzo nel trap

07:50 Tokyo 2020, Barelli: "Paltrinieri oggi un 'mostro' in acqua, è stato strepitoso"

07:42 Tokyo 2020, Paltrinieri: "Stesse sensazioni di Biles, non è facile"

07:29 Tokyo 2020, 24 nuovi casi Covid legati ai Giochi

07:17 Minacce di morte a Casellati, identificati gli autori

03:47 Tokyo 2020, Paltrinieri argento 800 sl: "Più di un miracolo"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Craig Butterworth Joins Droit as Chief Commercial Officer

29 luglio 2021 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, LONDON and SYDNEY, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Droit, the New York, London and Sydney based technology firm at the forefront of computational law, announces the appointment of Craig Butterworth as Chief Commercial Officer. 

Reporting to Brock Arnason, Founder and Chief Executive, Craig joins the Droit executive team to lead the firm's commercial activities. Based in London with global responsibility, Mr. Butterworth will play a critical role in accelerating Droit's growth through increased strategic partnerships, expanded client relationships and greater brand awareness. 

"We are delighted to welcome Craig to Droit," said Brock Arnason. "Our unique market-leading position will benefit greatly from Craig's vision, commercial drive and passion for digital transformation. Droit provides the perfect platform for leveraging Craig's deep industry and technology experience in growing our business."

Craig joins Droit from Symphony where he was Global Head of Sales and Account Management. Craig brings over 20 years of experience in capital markets having previously held Head of Sales roles at RBS, State Street and RBC. In addition, while at Nomura, Craig launched and was globally responsible for their Client Ecosystem program, a front-to-back digital transformation initiative spanning their Global Markets business. Craig started his career at Goldman Sachs after receiving a BSc (Hons) in Economics from the University of Warwick. 

Butterworth commented, "Any successful digital transformation strategy needs technology which makes the act of regulatory decision-making profoundly simple, intelligent, fast, repeatable, auditable and entirely automated. Droit's ability to provide market-leading decision-making capability is going to become ever more critical for firms to provide the highest levels of client service, all whilst staying on the right side of the rules. I firmly believe Droit is the right firm at the right time, and for that reason, I couldn't be happier to be joining Droit in this next phase of the company's growth."

About Droit 

Droit is a New York, London and Sydney based technology firm at the forefront of computational law and regulation within finance and other domains.

Founded in late 2012, Droit counts many of the largest financial institutions on the globe as its clients. Its award-winning, patented platform Adept has been in live production since February 2014, processing tens of millions of inquiries a day, deciding in real-time which interactions are legally permissible across the globe. Adept is used by institutions to evaluate, with sub-millisecond latency, the full regulatory implications of any given interaction within their transactional infrastructure.

For more information visit droit.tech. To obtain more information about Droit's products, please contact sales@droit.tech

Media Contact:  Sarah ColgroveMarketing and Communications Manager sarah.colgrove@droitfintech.com +1-646-504-9739

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as Chief Commercial Officer Joins Droit as as Londra
Vedi anche
News to go
Tokyo 2020, pioggia di medaglie sull'Italia
News to go
I Portici di Bologna sono patrimonio dell'umanità
News to go
Stop a quarantena per vaccinati Usa e Ue che arrivano in Inghilterra
News to go
Incendi Sardegna, Procura di Oristano apre fascicolo contro ignoti
News to go
Amazon, un radar per registrare il ritmo del sonno
News to go
Mattarella: "La vaccinazione dovere morale e civico"
News to go
Covid Italia, contagi in aumento e più ricoveri in ospedale
News to go
Rifiuti, scoperto maxi traffico illecito di scarti tessili
News to go
Green pass trasporti e obbligo vaccino docenti, dl congelato
News to go
Tokyo 2020, Montano chiude carriera in argento
News to go
Lavoro, maxi controlli in 10 aziende di logistica
News to go
Tokyo 2020, Italia argento nella sciabola a squadre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza