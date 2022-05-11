Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 12 Maggio 2022
comunicato stampa

Crown Sterling Hosts Blockchain Leadership Summit in Giza, Egypt

11 maggio 2022 | 18.14
LETTURA: 3 minuti

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Sterling Limited LLC,  leader in Personal Data Sovereignty and provider of quantum resistant encryption and compression technologies, hosted a leadership summit for over 40 blockchain and crypto thought leaders in Giza, Egypt last month in partnership with Crypterns. Crypterns specializes in providing talent/staffing solutions and educational programs designed for all levels, from introducing the basics of crypto to designing the latest innovations of this most revolutionary industry.

The first of its kind, this event brought together industry leaders for an experience to empower self-discovery, connect communities, and co-create sustainable solutions for the future of the industry. Workshops covered leadership development and company growth and management led by Robert E. Grant, Founder and CEO of Crown Sterling, as well as dynamic group discussions on how to accomplish the goals through the vehicle of Crypterns to help push the industry forward. Key areas of focus included plans to assist in the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies as well as establishing a trusted information hub for consumers. The event also included keynotes from Her Royal Highness Queen of the Bakwa Indu at Kasai Democratic Republic of Congo; theoretical physicist, author and Nobel laureate Lawrence Krauss; computer scientist and businessman Craig Wright; and Chinwe Esimai, author, lawyer, and corporate executive.

"It was an honor to co-host the Crypterns Alliance event. The group discussions were provocative and inspirational.  Attendees left the conference with clear objectives and an action plan for both industry advocacy and mainstream consumer adoption of cryptocurrencies," said Mr. Grant.

Dustin Plantholt, Founder and CEO of Crypterns, shared, "Our inaugural Crypterns Alliance Retreat was a huge success - mainly attributed to the devoted staff, mindful support of our partner Crown Sterling's unrivaled team, and the extraordinary participants. I found this to be a truly unforgettable experience on both a professional and personal level. Spending quality time connecting with such awe-inspiring individuals and pioneering minds brought further clarity to our mission. Through our committed and continuous collaborative efforts, Crypterns and its Alliance partners will empower the workforce that drives blockchain, positively impact society, and change the world. We are forever grateful for this week."

Crown Sterling is also excited to announce the listing of WCSOV on UniSwap, a cryptocurrency exchange which uses a decentralized network protocol.  The protocol facilitates automated transactions between cryptocurrency tokens on the Ethereum blockchain through the use of smart contracts. With data emerging as the most valuable asset of the digital age, Crown Sterling's mission is to empower individuals to protect, control, and monetize their data in an era of largely unregulated Big Tech vulnerability and monopolization. For more on Crown Sterling and CSOV, join the community on Telegram and Twitter.

Crown Sterling is a pioneer of personal data sovereignty technologies. The Crown Sterling Chain is a live network on the Polkadot network, with quantum-resistant One-Time Pad encryption as an option for the blockchain's state transition function, which is the process flow of transactions on a network. The Crown Sovereign ($CSOV), a quantum-resistant utility token, enables users to participate in a broad range of product offerings, including quantum-resistant cryptography and NFTs, as well as other future compression technologies. Crown Sterling looks forward to becoming the leading data and digital asset management platform.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1627853/crown_sterling_vert_black_Logo.jpg

 

